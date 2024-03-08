The Harry Potter books are extensive, containing nearly 4224 pages worth of adventures for the reader to explore. While the novels provide plenty of room for storylines to grow and characters to develop, the Harry Potter movie adaptations clock in at only 19 hours and 39 minutes. This means that many scenes, details, and entire storylines the book series crafted had to either be truncated, depicted in a very different way, or replaced by entirely new plots in the films. Occasionally, this worked out for the better but, overall, it makes the films a much less rich experience, and one with some disappointing filler.

For the purposes of this list, we'll be looking at the weakest storylines in the Harry Potter movies. These plots are, by turns, boring and unnecessary, confusing and awkward. They weaken the overall viewing experience and, at times, leave those familiar with the books scratching their heads. In general, the Harry Potter movies do a fantastic job of translating the books' magic to the screen, but some of these storylines were truly bungled.

10 Barty Crouch Jr. Underutilized

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire'

Image via Warner Bros.

David Tennant appears in the fourth movie as the Death Eater Barty Crouch Jr., who masquerades as Mad-Eye Moody (Brendan Gleeson) to put Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) name in the Goblet of Fire and eventually deliver him to Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). However, the movie reveals very little about Crouch Jr., which is a pity since his story is interesting and well fleshed out in the books. The film tells us only that Crouch Jr. was imprisoned in Azkaban and later escaped.

It makes for a thin backstory that doesn't tell us very much about the character, especially one as important as this. By contrast, in the book, we learn that Crouch Jr. used a Polyjuice Potion to swap places with his mom so that she was imprisoned in his place. His freedom came at a high price though: his dad, Barty Crouch Sr. (Roger Lloyd-Pack) kept him under his control through the Imperius Curse. After Voldemort's return, Crouch Jr. frees himself from the spell by sheer willpower to join his master once again - not that we'd know any of these intriguing details from the movie.

Watch On Apple TV

9 Wizengamot Trial

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix'

Image via Warner Bros.

The fifth movie begins with a Dementor attack near the Dursleys' house, which Harry fends off with a Patronus Charm. For this, he is hauled before the Wizengamot, a tribunal that hears cases regarding magical offenses. The Ministry charges him with unlawful underage use of magic and attempts to have him expelled from Hogwarts. Narratively, this trial scene is meant to show the viewer that the Ministry is hostile towards Harry due to his claim that Voldemort is back. Secondarily, it introduces us to the loathsome Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), who plays a huge role in the rest of the movie.

However, on both counts, the scene is unnecessary. It also comes to nothing, as Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) quickly resolves the situation. All told, the trial is undramatic and a waste of precious time. It could have been replaced by so many superior plots in the book that were cut from the movie, like the visit to St. Mungo's Hospital, the Two-Way Mirror, Harry finding the locket at Grimauld Place, or Ron (Ruper Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) bonding over their shared prefect duties.

Watch On Apple TV

8 Dudley's Lack of Character Development

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1'

Image via Warner Bros.

The piggish, insolent Dudley Dursley (Harry Melling) is one of the most infuriating characters in all of Harry Potter. Endlessly selfish and prone to tantrums, he makes Harry's life a living hell for well over a decade. However, the books tell us that Dudley eventually matures somewhat and treats Harry with greater respect. They never become best friends or anything, but they remain in contact as adults, exchanging Christmas cards and the like. Dudley goes on to have two children, who presumably spend some time with Harry's kids as well.

Dudley's transformation begins in the fifth book after Harry saves him from the Dementor attack. It's a touching detail that the movies neglect. It shows that Dudley is more complex than we're first led to believe and that he's also capable of change. Rather than being a stock character, he is three-dimensional and struggling with his own challenges. The last two movies relegate Dudley to the sidelines, obviously due to time constraints and the sheer amount of material they needed to get through.

Watch On Apple TV

7 Harry and Cho's Relationship

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Most of the Harry Potter books feature childhood crushes and teasing over who likes who, so it was a big deal when Harry had a crush of his own on Cho Chang (Katie Leung), the Ravenclaw student and talented Quidditch player. Unfortunately, as with many romances in the movies, it's not executed especially well. For one, Harry and Cho (and perhaps the actors too) lack chemistry. We never sense a real spark between them, and they don't seem to have much in common, other than a love for Quidditch.

We only get a handful of scenes with the two alone and none show any real closeness between them, even when they grieve together over Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson). Fundamentally, their relationship in the movies is underdeveloped and peters out without much explanation or resolution. Plus, the reason for their breakup in the movies is ridiculous: Cho rats out Dumbledore's Army, but only under duress. By contrast, their breakup in the books is far more interesting, with the two falling out over an argument when Harry senses that she is still in love with Cedric.

Watch On Apple TV

6 The Attack on the Burrow

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the lamest scenes invented for the sixth movie is the Death Eater attack on the Weasleys' family home, something which does not appear in the book. A crew of baddies, including Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) and Fenrir Greyback (Dave Legendo) show up, hellbent on capturing Harry. The characters wind up in a magical duel and parts of the Burrow are razed to the ground. Presumably, this scene was intended to add some action to the movie and highlight the rising danger of the Death Eaters.

However, it's all rather lackluster and does not move the story along. The Death Eaters get away without achieving anything, so the whole sequence is superfluous and doesn't leave any lasting impact on the heroes. It's also just not very exciting. Not to mention, action scenes are not the main thing fans love about Harry Potter anyway. Once again, this is a scene that could have and should have just been replaced by one from the books.

Watch On Apple TV

5 Voldemort's Underdeveloped Backstory

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'

One of the highlights of the sixth book is the deep dive into Voldemort's origins. Harry and Dumbledore use the Pensieve to explore various memories of Tom Riddle as a boy, a teenager, and a young man. Many of the scenes are frightening, like the hints about what Tom did to some of the fellow children at his orphanage, as well as his murder of his father. More importantly, these details make Voldemort far more compelling and complex; turning him into a genuine character in his own right rather than simply an archetype of evil.

However, the movie barely scratches the surface of the Dark Lord's past. We get one terrific scene of Tom as a boy when Dumbledore visits him at the orphanage, plus a handful of exchanges between the teenage Tom and Professor Slughorn (Jim Broadbent). But the most dramatic moments are nixed altogether, which is a pity, especially since the movie includes disappointing invented scenes like the burrow attack.

Watch On Apple TV

4 Harry and Ginny's Relationship

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'

Image via Warner Bros.

Cho and Harry's relationship was a disappointment, but the romance between him and Ginny (Bonnie Wright) in the films is arguably even worse, especially since it's so much more important to the story. Rather than the slow buildup of the books, with Harry and Ginny first establishing a friendship, the movies rush their romance. It comes across as forced and inorganic, leading to several awkward and sometimes just plain weird scenes between the pair. Basically, they are shunted together by the dictates of the plot rather than a natural progression of interactions.

A related problem is Ginny's general lack of character development in the movies. In the books, she is fierce, loyal, and whip-smart, but in the films, her personality is a lot blander. It's hard to even say what Movie Ginny's defining traits are. Simply put, we don't really get much of a sense of who Ginny really is, making it hard to see what Harry finds so captivating about her.

Watch On Apple TV

3 Time Travel Plot Holes

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' & more

Image via Warner Brothers

Time travel plays a key role in the third film, with the heroes going back in time to try and save Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) and the Hippogriff Buckbeak. These scenes are done really well, and the closed-loop depiction of time travel is wonderful. But, as great as this sequence is, it's not worth all the problems it causes for the plot as a whole. After all, the introduction of time travel raises all sorts of questions. Why didn't the Death Eaters simply use one to go back and kill baby Harry? Why didn't the Order of the Phoenix use one to defeat Voldemort for good?

We are told the Ministry closely controls the use of Time Turners because of their danger. But if they were willing to let Hermione use one just to attend multiple classes at once, why wouldn't they allow one to be used to surviving the world? Is Hermione's GPA more important than the fate of humanity? It seems J.K. Rowling realized the plot hole the Time Turner created, as she includes a scene in the fifth book where the Ministry's entire collection of devices is destroyed. This is too little too late, however, as the Time Turner had already made much of the series seem silly and trivial.

Watch On Apple TV

2 Dumbledore and Aberforth's Underdeveloped Backstories

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2'

Image via Warner Bros.

For most of the series, Albus Dumbledore is so larger-than-life that he's more of a symbol than a real person. He's the wise old man, the benevolent mentor. However, part of the beauty of the Deathly Hallows book is that it reveals that Dumbledore is a flawed, complex human being like anyone else. In particular, it shows us this by exploring his tragic backstory, especially regarding his sister Ariana.

Ariana is tormented by Muggles and later killed in a three-way duel between Dumbledore, his brother Aberforth (Ciarán Hinds), and Dumbledore's onetime friend and ally, Grindelwald. Wracked by guilt, this incident prompts Dumbledore to reassess his values and become the kind, goodhearted man we know and love. However, the movies barely touch on any of this. While the film does feature Aberforth, his part is greatly reduced and does not dig into the events that humanize Dumbledore so well. It's one of the most serious flaws of the Deathly Hallows movies.

Watch On Apple TV

1 Camping in the Woods

Movie: 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1'

Image via Warner Bros.

In Deathly Hallows - Part 1, the golden trio camp out for several days in the Forest of Dean while hunting Horcruxes. Although it does eventually culminate in some interesting moments, like Ron destroying the locket and Snape (Alan Rickman) sending a silver doe Patronus to deliver Gryffindor's Sword, most of the sequence feels like an interminable slog. It's mostly boring, dry, and overlong. Even when there is drama, like Ron growing paranoid about Harry and Hermione's closeness, it feels forced and unnatural.

The camping sequence points to a deeper problem with the Deathly Hallows movies: we spend very little time at Hogwarts. The wonder and whimsy of the wizarding school was always the main appeal of the series. Its absence makes the Deathly Hallows movies far less enjoyable. Taking the characters (and, by extension, the viewer) away from Hogwarts was intentional. It's meant to highlight the stakes and show how far the wizarding world has fallen under Voldemort's power. But it still makes this stretch of the movie one of the least fun of the whole franchise.

Watch On Apple TV

NEXT: The 10 Best Jason Statham Action Movies, Ranked