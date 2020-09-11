Harry Styles Joins Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ Replacing Shia LaBeouf

Three years after making his big screen acting debut in Dunkirk, Harry Styles has signed on to star in Olivia Wilde‘s psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling, replacing Shia LaBeouf.

Set in the 1950s, the New Line movie will star Florence Pugh as an unhappy housewife who slowly begins to question her own sanity when she starts to notice strange occurrences in her small, utopian community in the California desert. Styles will play Pugh’s picture-perfect husband, who loves her dearly, but is hiding a dark secret from her.

Chris Pine is set to co-star as the leader of a mysterious worksite. All the men are employed just outside of town, and Pine’s character is revered by all of his staffers and their wives, almost in a cult-like fashion. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson will play Pugh’s neighbor, who begins to exhibit strange, paranoid behavior and tries to warn Pugh that everything in their community is not what it seems. Wilde will also play a key supporting role.

After making her directing debut with the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, Wilde will direct from a script by Katie Silberman, the Booksmart scribe who rewrote the original script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke. Wilde and Silberman will also produce Don’t Worry Darling with Vertigo’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, while the Van Dykes will executive produce with Catherine Hardwicke. New Line executives Daria Cercek and Celia Khong will oversee the project for the studio.

The project is a priority for WarnerMedia-owned New Line, and Warners brass has been eager to work with Styles again after Dunkirk. He was up for the lead in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis Presley movie, though Austin Butler ultimately won the role. Disney soon came calling with an offer for Styles to play Prince Eric in its live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, but Styles wound up turning down the part. The chance to work with Wilde and Pugh is a good opportunity for Styles, and I’m surprised that LaBeouf backed out due to a reported scheduling conflict.

Wilde has several directing projects on her plate, including a new Marvel movie for Sony, and the gymnastics drama Perfect, but Don’t Worry Darling is expected to be her next feature seeing as it’s already cast. Deadline broke the news of Styles’ casting in DWD. For more on Wilde’s Marvel movie, which is rumored to involve Spider-Woman, click here.