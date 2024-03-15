The Big Picture Fifty Shades of Grey set the trend for fanfic-to-film adaptations before Harry Styles inspired works like After.

After was a successful series born from One Direction fanfiction that was later adapted into original fiction and a franchise of five movies.

The Idea of You features a character inspired by Harry Styles, continuing the trend of celebrities serving as the basis for mainstream stories.

The Idea of You came out earlier this month, and it has become a record-breaking success since its release. Harry Styles fans couldn't help but connect the dots between the love story at the center of the rom-com and the celebrity that inspired it. The new Prime Video film based on the bestselling novel of the same name, which was loosely inspired by the singer's love life, stars Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway living out a whirlwind romance despite their characters' big age gap. As another Styles-inspired book-to-screen adaptation comes out and pleases the masses, it's impossible not to compare it to another film that clearly modeled its lead after the singer, After. That franchise, based on the book series by Anna Todd, had humbler beginnings as fanfiction, but the fanfic-to-big-screen pipeline isn't a new phenomenon — and it didn't start with Styles either.

Fanfiction Getting the Big-Screen Treatment Didn't Start With Harry Styles

Before the One Direction alum became a source of inspiration for fanfictions that got the film treatment, Fifty Shades of Grey set the precedent. The Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan-led franchise was influenced by Twilight's leading couple, as Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James first released parts of what later became the erotic bestseller through a website called Fanfiction.net. It was through this online writing space that the author slowly garnered a following for the alternate stories she would create about Bella and Edward.

After some of her content was deemed too provocative for the platform, James decided to continue with her writing efforts through her own website and rewrite some of her preexisting material so that she could get her work published. After selling the rights to Fifty Shades of Grey in 2011, the novel sold over 30,000 e-book copies the following year. In the wake of James' success, other former fanfic authors have been writing for mainstream audiences, from Cassandra Clare (who was inspired by the Harry Potter franchise while writing City of Bones) to most recently Ali Hazelwood (whose novel The Love Hypothesis started as Star Wars fanfiction and might be heading to the big screen).

'After' Originally Started as One Direction Fanfiction

Shortly after the Fifty Shades of Grey novel came out, another phenomenon emerged, this time in the form of a boy band. One Direction might've come together in 2010 through the reality competition series The X Factor, but their worldwide breakthrough only took place in 2011 with their hit single "What Makes You Beautiful." The hysteria tied to their career was unreal and led many fans to once again turn to fanfiction to further their obsession. Although all the band members were written into fanfics published online, one in particular stood out as the group's ultimate heartthrob.

Harry Styles was the charming, talented, curly-haired member of One Direction, and despite his non-problematic traits, various fanfic iterations of the singer often depicted him as a bad boy. One of the most popular within this time frame was the After series, written by Anna Todd. After reading multiple One Direction fanfics, Todd decided to write some of her own, centered on her favorite member of the group. In After, Harry is not a musician, but rather a brooding and mysterious college boy covered with tattoos, who falls for an innocent first-year student. The protagonist's name was changed from Harry to Hardin when the book was published by Simon & Schuster in 2014. Five years later, the series was then adapted to the screen over a total of five films, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford playing the leads.

Despite Hardin's personality being far from similar to the cheeky and cheerful "As It Was" singer, After's success showed that fanfiction didn't have to be a carbon copy of a celebrity's real identity. It's more of a creative writing exercise that includes a popular figure that people already know and love, experiencing normal life situations that fans can relate to. Fiennes Tiffin even shared in an interview with W Magazine that his character might've initially been inspired by Styles, but the story expanded way beyond the source material:

“So while I don’t know much, if anything, about Harry Styles or One Direction, I know for a fact they’re not similar to the book or the film at all. I think the only similarity is that we’re both tall, skinny white guys with dark hair. Obviously, some of the inspiration came from Anna [Todd], but it was already such a wholesome character who was so unrelated to that when I first picked up the script, so I didn’t feel the need to take any more inspiration from anything like Harry Styles or One Direction.”

'The Idea of You' Didn't Start as Harry Styles Fanfiction, But Its Inspiration Is Clear

Image via Prime Video

Even though the After franchise has wrapped up, Styles is clearly still providing inspiration for writers. In The Idea of You, Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), a 20-something heartthrob and lead singer of the fictional boy band August Moon, definitely shares a few traits in common with the former One Direction member. After all, Hayes is British, joined his boy band at an early age, sings pop tunes (written by Savan Kotecha, who was the composer of "What Makes You Beautiful), and falls for an older woman. Although Robinne Lee's book didn't originate as fanfiction, comparisons were drawn between the onscreen adaptation and the After franchise ever since the movie's first trailer debuted in April. According to an interview with Vogue, however, Lee's dreamy protagonist is supposed to be more along the lines of "Prince Harry-meets-Harry [Styles]," with a few other real figures from her own life sprinkled in, although the romance in the story does draw some inspiration from Styles' documented relationships with older women. Despite the similarities between the pop star in the film and the real-life inspiration, The Idea of You has garnered positive reception from viewers and has been pleasing audiences for weeks. This speaks to the project's triumph over its ties to Styles, showing that there is more to the story than what meets the eye.

While After and The Idea of You had very different paths to the big screen, the reception they've earned speaks to a desire from fans for more productions like these. Whether the character bears an overt similarity to the real Harry Styles or not — in some cases, maybe it's better they don't — the people who engage with these types of stories are drawn in by their fantastical, and, in many cases, fictionalized elements. After all, fanfiction is less about representing everything factually and more about the communal experience of reading something that can bring people together. Thanks to the success of franchises like Fifty Shades of Grey and After, this popularity seems to be here to stay — and Styles is probably going to inspire many more projects to come, whether he realizes it or not.

The Idea of You is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

