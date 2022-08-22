Harry Styles is set to feature in two of this year’s most anticipated movies: Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, where he will play Florence Pugh's husband, and Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, which will see him as a gay policeman in 1950s Britain. Both the movies will make their big premieres at prestigious film festivals in Venice and Toronto, respectively, later this summer. While there’s a lot of chatter about which exciting project he’ll be taking up next, the musician recently revealed to Rolling Stone that he can’t imagine doing “a movie for a while."

Styles made his feature film debut with Christopher Nolan’s 2017 World War II epic Dunkirk. He was also considered to play music legend Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Last year, Styles made his superhero debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals’ post-credit scene as Thano’s brother Eros. While there are speculations about how many movies he’s signed on for and his rumored involvement in a Star Wars project, the actor isn’t keen on taking any immediate roles, saying “I don’t imagine I’d do a movie for a while.” As for his rumored involvement in Star Wars, he dismissed it, syaing, “That’s the first I’ve heard of that. I’d imagine… false.”

While Styles’ acting career is quite young, he rose to popularity by being part of the boy band One Direction. In 2017, he released his solo album Harry Styles which debuted at number one in the UK and the US and was one of the world's top-ten best-selling albums of the year. He’s been unstoppable ever since, with chart-topping numbers like "Sign of the Times" and "Watermelon Sugar," among others.

Styles spoke of his love for making music over his craft of acting, saying: "But when you’re making music, something’s happening. It feels really creative, and it feeds stuff. A large part of acting is the doing nothing, waiting thing. Which if that’s the worst part, then it’s a pretty good job. But I don’t find that section of it to be that fulfilling. I like doing it in the moment, but I don’t think I’ll do it a lot."

However, Styles hasn’t denied the possibility of stepping in front of the camera again someday. “I think there’ll be a time again when I’ll crave it,” he said. He will be next seen in Don’t Worry Darling, slated to release on September 23. Meanwhile, you can check out the film's trailer below: