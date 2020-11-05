Harry Styles Movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Pauses Filming Due to Coronavirus

Olivia Wilde‘s new movie Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has shut down production for roughly two weeks following a positive test for COVID-19.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that the person who tested positive was not “a member of the principal cast, but someone who was in close enough proximity to them that the shut down was deemed necessary.”

New Line reportedly confirmed the temporary shut down while the studio does further testing to find out if anyone else working on Don’t Worry Darling was exposed. As soon as that positive test was reported, everyone on set went into immediate isolation, and so far, no one else is reported to have tested positive. Wilde began filming a couple weeks ago, and photos of the starry cast have already started to leak from the set in downtown Los Angeles. Production will resume once the mandatory quarantine period ends.

Don’t Worry Darling is just the latest production to suffer a COVID-related setback, and it goes to show how this virus can’t really be stopped even with strict protocols in place on set. New Line’s sister studio Warner Bros. also shut down production on The Batman after star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive. These production delays can be costly, but New Line can weather the storm better than, say, an indie production might. The truth is, these delays are the new normal, because as much as a studio can control the safety on set, it can’t keep tracks of hundreds of adults after hours, when cameras stop rolling.

Set in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that stars Pugh as an unhappy housewife who slowly begins to question her own sanity when she starts to notice strange occurrences in her small, utopian community in the California desert. Styles will play Pugh’s picture-perfect husband, who loves her dearly, but is hiding a dark secret from her.

Chris Pine is set to co-star as the revered leader of a mysterious worksite where all the men work just outside of town, and the rest of the cast includes KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. Wilde will also play a key supporting role in addition to directing from a script by Katie Silberman, who rewrote the original script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke.

Wilde and Silberman will also produce Don’t Worry Darling with Vertigo’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, while the Van Dykes will executive produce with Catherine Hardwicke. New Line executives Daria Cercek and Celia Khong will oversee the project for the studio, for whom the project is a priority.

Speaking of studio priorities, The Batman is back up and running now that Pattinson has been given a clean bill of health