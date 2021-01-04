Fair warning: if you don’t like joy, there’s no place for you here. The below music video is pure, unfiltered happiness and those opposed to feelings of delight, glee, or slight pain brought on by smiling too much will be very upset.

But if you do want to start the New Year off with a dose of ecstasy, I can’t recommend this Harry Styles music video enough. Indeed, the musician and actor released a video for his song “Treat People with Kindness” on New Year’s Day, in which he co-stars with the incomparable Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The concept is a black-and-white musical ode to the 30s and 40s, and it is absolutely fantastic. Styles and Waller-Bridge are clearly having a blast, the song is tons of fun, and it just makes you happy.

That’s about it. I don’t really have much to add beyond this video is great and will make you feel great. Styles is currently filming a co-starring role opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling (which is set in the 1950s, so look for Dapper Styles to return), while Waller-Bridge has been quietly writing her next project following the tremendous success of Fleabag and a co-writing duty on the upcoming Bond film No Time to Die.

So this is it. Get ready to be happy. Watch the “Treat People with Kindness” video below, and please heed the song’s title and chorus as we move forward throughout 2021. We all had a rough go last year.

