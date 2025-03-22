Jane Seymour is probably most well-known for playing Dr. Michaela Quinn on the 90s television series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Seymour now plays another titular character on Acorn TV’s Harry Wild, which follows a recently retired college professor in Dublin, Ireland who gets mugged. Being the mother of a police officer, curiosity kills the cat, and she finds out who mugged her — a teenager named Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd). Eventually, the pair begin solving crimes, going so far as to form a detective agency.

Often a thorn in her son, Charlie’s (Kevin Ryan) side, Harry and Fergus more often than not have the jump on the case. It's already been announced that Season 4 will be hitting Acorn TV on May 5. Collider’s Maggie Lovitt spoke with the cast last summer after Season 3 at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, the same location as Somewhere in Time, Seymour’s most well-known film that she starred in alongside Christopher Reeve. When asked about the show, Seymour, who also serves as an executive producer, explained that her journey to it was unexpected.

"I never imagined ever doing a series originally," she explains, "and then I did Dr. Quinn [Medicine Woman], and then I absolutely never imagined ever doing a series again." She explains "Then I read this, and I just fell in love with Harry. I just thought it was brilliantly written. I thought, 'I’ve never seen anything like this before.' I thought it was intelligent and humorous."

What Is 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman'?