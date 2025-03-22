Season 3 of the crime drama Harry Wild finished airing last year, with Season 4 set to premiere May 5. The series follows Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) as the titular character, Harry Wild. Harry is a retired college professor who, after getting mugged, ends up forming a detective agency with the very teen that mugged her, Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd). Solving the mysteries with Fergus is usually much to the chagrin of her son, Charlie Wild, played by Kevin Ryan. Their relationship at the beginning was definitely more on the distant side, but, over the course of three seasons, the pair have grown closer.

Collider’s Maggie Lovitt sat down with the cast at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island last summer after the conclusion of Season 3 to talk about their feelings towards the show now and what they’re looking forward to heading into Season 4. Ryan explains that for Charlie, "it’s with the transition of going into various positions, and, really, Charlie likes being on the street. I think the most exciting one for me would be to be forced to work with these guys in unorthodox ways that Charlie wouldn't. Put him out of his comfort zone and go solve crime with them or something, or a case with them that would take him out of his zone."

Charlie’s current rank with "the Guards" or Gardaí which is the national police force in Ireland, has him behind a desk, rather than in the field. But the cases Harry ends up roped into usually pull him from behind the desk and back in the field. Now, Ryan wants Charlie to start out solving a mystery with Harry and Fergus out the gate. With the logline for Season 4 saying Charlie will be an unexpected client for Harry, we might just get to see this. Maybe he’s stuck at home or out of commission in his official capacity for one reason or another and is forced to solve the crime with Harry and Fergus. Either way, knowing how much of a thorn Harry is in Charlie’s side, it would make for a great episode.

'Harry Wild’s Behind the Scenes Has “Zero Egos”