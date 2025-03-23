The two main characters of the Acorn TV series, Harry Wild, are, on the surface, an unlikely pair. The Jane Seymour-led series follows Seymour's Harry partnering up with Rohan Nedd's Fergus after he mugs her in broad daylight. The retired college professor enlists Fergus's help when she starts seeing things that others don't in a murder. Over the course of the first three seasons, Harry and Fergus have formed a close bond. The maternal presence was something Fergus severely lacked after his mother, Paula Kenny, walked out, and his grandmother had since passed. Fergus has also had to deal with a less-than-upstanding father, Malky Reid, and take care of his younger sister Liberty. He's only ever been able to take on a parentified role as a teenager, and under Harry's tutelage, he's actually able to feel a bit more like a teenager — one who happens to solve murders in his free time.

Last summer, after the release of Season 3, Collider's Maggie Lovitt sat down with the cast of Harry Wild at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island (which also happens to be where Seymour's most well-known film, Somewhere in Time, was filmed). She asked Nedd about where that would leave their grandparent/grandchild dynamic in Season 4, which premieres May 5, now with Fergus' mother back in the picture, as well as a potential romance on the horizon for Harry.

Nedd says "There's a deep-seated fear of someone walking out on him again that immediately jumps straight to the surface." His mother left only five years prior and being 16 going on 17, Fergus spent much of his teenagehood without a mother, but still has memories of his mom. With that in mind, Nedd adds:

"It's not very deeply buried for him, that sense of fear and abandonment. So I think for him, it's the fear of losing someone who really took the time to make him feel as if he was loved and looked after. Most of the time, he's the one doing the looking after, so losing that is truly terrifying."

Harry and Fergus Learn From One Another On and Off-Screen