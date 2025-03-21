We finally know when Irish mystery series Harry Wild will return for Season 4. Acorn TV has announced that the Jane Seymour-led series will return on May 5 for the fourth season. The season will consist of six episodes as well as a special. When the series returns on May 5, it will drop with the first two episodes on Acorn TV. With the announcement, fans are also getting a few images hinting at what's to come for the next season. Rohan Nedd returns as Fergus as well as Kevin Ryan as Harry's son Charlie Wild, and Rose O'Neill as Charlie's daughter Lola. In addition to those returning, Samantha Mumba returns as Fergus’ mother Paula Kenny, and Paul Tylak returns as Glenn Talbot.

The logline for Season 4 is as follows:

"Season four picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Seymour) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper). Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild child turned nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery, a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more. Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad."

