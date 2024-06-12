The Big Picture Harry Wild follows retired English prof Harry as she solves crimes, causing familial tension with police detective son Charlie.

Jane Seymour is the star of the hit series Harry Wild, which is currently airing on Acorn TV and BBC America, and is hosting a Hollywood-style adventure at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, which includes a meet and greet with Seymour, complete with surprise appearances from the Harry Wild cast and crew members, all to benefit the extremely worthwhile Open Hearts Foundation. Acorn TV sent Collider's Maggie Lovitt to the legendary Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island for the special event, and she will have interviews with its stars Jane Seymour, Rohan Nedd and Kevin Ryan. During the festivities, a special panel was held where it was confirmed that a fourth season of the series is currently being written.

What is 'Harry Wild' About?

Image via Acorn TV

The show stars Seymour as Harriet "Harry" Wild, a recently retired English professor. After a mugging incident, Harry moves in with her son, Charlie, a police detective, and soon finds herself drawn into his unsolved murder case. Using her literary skills and sharp intellect, Harry uncovers crucial evidence that the police missed, sparking her interest in amateur sleuthing.

Despite her unconventional methods, Harry's knack for solving crimes often puts her at odds with Charlie, adding a layer of familial tension and humor to the series. As she digs deep into various cases, Harry navigates a world of intrigue and danger, interacting with a diverse cast of characters. The show balances mystery, drama, and humour, exploring themes of reinvention and resilience. The third season is currently airing on Acorn TV in the United States and is available to watch via the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Stay tuned to Collider for Maggie's interviews with the cast of Harry Wild.

What is the Open Hearts Foundation?

Co-founded by Jane Seymour, the Open Hearts Foundation stands alongside those facing adversity, offering various forms of support and inspiration. Central to the Foundation's mission is the Open Hearts Philosophy, which emphasizes that in times of great challenge, one must accept the situation and reach out to help others. This approach allows individuals to find purpose and live with an open heart.

The Foundation's mission is fulfilled through two key programs: a grant-making program and the Young Hearts Volunteerism program. Over its history, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million to emerging charities across the United States and engaged thousands of volunteers worldwide to contribute and discover their unique purpose.

