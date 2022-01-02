Life is sweet in Bluebell, where Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) ends up on Hart of Dixie, practicing medicine after discovering her true parentage. For four seasons, Zoe and her friends — Lavon (Cress Williams), George (Scott Porter), and Annabeth (Kaitlyn Black), among others — worked through their problems, living life in a beautiful, small, southern town. Zoe was often tasked with solving some medical crisis — usually something incredibly rare or hard to diagnose — as she waded through her attempt at small-town living and her on-and-off-again relationship with Wade Kinsella (Wilson Bethel). Below, we’ve ranked the series’ four seasons from worst to best, as some seasons came together in beautiful ways and/or had other great, memorable moments throughout, while others never quite landed where they needed to be.

4. Season 4

In last place, we have the shortened Hart of Dixie Season 4, the 10 episode season tasked with incorporating Bilson’s real-life pregnancy from the very start. Her pregnancy was quickly showing, so the series sped through her pregnancy over the course of the season, and viewers missed out on most of the special moments in between. But, after three full seasons, it was also difficult to grasp the fact that we’d only have these 10 episodes with the beloved citizens of Bluebell… and then the show was cancelled after the finale aired. While the makeshift series finale worked fine to wrap things up, it was by no means as impactful as the ending could and should have been if it had been properly planned. It was beyond disappointing to see George and Annabeth pushed together in the final moments, while Zoe and Wade primarily ended up together because of the unplanned baby with so many issues remaining in their relationship from previous seasons. Altogether, there’s not much to remember about the final season of Hart of Dixie, which is a sad way for the show to go out. There was so much to love about Bluebell and these characters, but all of that seemed to be forgotten in this final season.

3. Season 2

Hart of Dixie Season 2 is a fun next outing for the show (for the most part), but doesn’t quite capture the charm of the first season. It’s full of wholly unnecessary and ultimately pointless moments, particularly in the relationships that are introduced. For instance, at first Lavon and Annabeth’s romance was a highlight of the season… but, seeing where they end up, it makes all of their growth feel like a waste of time. A big aspect of the season was the business duo of Wade and Lemon (Jaime King), something that didn’t work as well in practice as it did in theory. Their inability to truly work with each other at the Rammer Jammer was more infuriating than enjoyable. Plus, in this writer’s opinion, not nearly enough time was spent in Season 2 in proving that Bluebell was Zoe’s new home and why she would want to stay there for, presumably, the rest of her life. After the first season, which saw Zoe really struggle to find a home and her place in town, acting like this was suddenly no longer an issue was quite odd. Honestly, the singular moment that brings the season down is Wade cheating on Zoe after losing at Battle of the Bands. Such an unneeded progression of their relationship, and a cheap way of breaking them up for Zoe to explore other options. (As if the two didn’t have enough difficulties between them that a normal breakup would have been out of the question.) For many, this was the end of their love for Zoe and Wade, as it firmly showed that Zoe deserved better.

2. Season 3

Hart of Dixie Season 3 is quite an enjoyable ride, which depicts the heart of the show. After returning to New York City for a few months, Zoe returns to Bluebell and is confronted by all of the changes and a cold reception due to her email that stated she would be gone forever. From the very beginning of the season, we start to see Zoe’s role in town and how it has become her home, which only grows throughout all 22-episodes. She no longer feels like a visitor, and we’re allowed to see that play out on-screen. Zoe also begins to learn about her biological father’s family, which occurs ridiculously late in the series considering he is the reason she ended up in Bluebell to begin with. Plus, after her relationship with Wade ended so poorly, viewers begin to see the two slowly rebuild their relationship. Additionally, the rivalry between Zoe and Brick (Tim Matheson) over their practice/business is something that worked quite well in the series’ first outing. So, it was nice to see that return in some capacity in Season 3, as Zoe gave up the practice upon her return to New York, which led to some fun stories as Zoe tried to reclaim her position as a doctor in town. The other characters’ journeys are fun, too, like George and Lemon’s work at Fancies or Brick’s shock at his ex-fiancée’s pregnancy. All in all, Hart of Dixie Season 3 feels more at home, and what the show wants to be is quite clear for the first time.

1. Season 1

Nothing can compare to the first season of Hart of Dixie. After some career trouble in New York City and discovering who her biological father was (and that he had left her his share of a practice in Alabama), Zoe’s arrival and hijinks in Bluebell are quite entertaining and hilariously wonderful to watch. Zoe’s rough integration into the town is depicted perfectly, and it’s beautiful to see how she slowly begins to gain the trust of the townspeople through her hard work and perseverance. While it lasted, the many love triangles introduced are done quite well, showing how everyone is intertwined far more than they already believe in this incredibly tiny town. There’s something quite relaxing about Zoe’s first go as a general practitioner, especially in a town where the strangest things happen to the residents. It’s quite a mix of beloved TV genres, which works surprisingly well, giving viewers an excellent idea of how dedicated and skillful Zoe is as a person and a doctor. Her struggles with love and life are universal in many ways… even if you cannot relate to moving to a small town after spending your entire life in the big city. And, the supporting characters that fill the ensemble are all such fleshed out and deep characters from the very beginning. Even though the show is about Zoe, it never feels like anyone else suffers in comparison, which is a rare feat.

As anyone that has watched can agree, Hart of Dixie Season 1 is a nearly untouchable season of TV.

