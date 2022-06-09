The premiere for the second season of comedian Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart has been set for July 14. The Peacock original will air exclusively on the streaming service, bringing back Hart's cozy wine cellar where he hosts his celebrity guests as they share a glass of wine and what's on their mind.

For Hart's second season he's pulling out all the wine stoppers. Fans can expect to see big names like Pete Davidson, who's starring in films like A24's upcoming Bodies Bodies Bodies and Wizards! and stoner comedy Good Mourning, as well as Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings), Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, legendary rapper and record executive JAY-Z, Saweetie, Oscar-nominee Kristen Stewart, Chris Rock, Seth McFarlane and more.

In Hart to Heart, the comedian pops the cork on a bottle of wine and settles in with A-list celebrities in hour-long episodes that air weekly. The topics discussed are raw and unfiltered, and can range from the treatment of children in Hollywood with Miley Cyrus to Bryan Cranston's relationship with his father.

Hart to Heart aims to dig deeper than the surface-level interviews that so many celebrities are subject to on the daily, broaching more insightful and inspiring themes with legends of the industry. Hart conducts more of an in-depth and personal one-on-one discussion with a wide variety of entertainers. From politicians to athletes and musicians, Hart offers a space that they feel comfortable in. Similar to the way fans are given the chance to look beyond the glamour with YouTube talk show Hot One's host Sean Evans, Hart takes nothing off the table. Conversations can span topics like careers, family, love and even loss. Hart to Heart's first season welcomed guests like Jimmy Kimmel, Taraji P. Henson, Cameron Diaz and Don Cheadle.

Hart says:

“After an incredible first season of HART TO HEART, I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business. There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else.”

Hart to Heart is produced by HARTBEAT, a division of Hart's production company, and executive produced by Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph and Todd Yasui. Leslie Smalls (For the Love of Money) directs all the episodes. Peacock has ordered eleven more episodes for the upcoming second season.

The second series premiere of Hart to Heart will stream on Peacock on July 14.