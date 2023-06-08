Film adaptations of novels is never a simple task: filmmakers have to somehow fit hundred-page books into two-hour movies without compromising the story's integrity. This is an especially difficult assignment regarding Haruki Murakami's works because of how introspective they get.

That doesn't stop filmmakers from trying, though, as evidenced by the numerous film adaptations of the renowned author's works that would go on to become masterpieces in both their respective genres and throughout the history of cinema. Each filmmaker would have a different interpretation of the original work, which gives the movies more individuality, but they also try to preserve the core essence of Murakami's work since that makes the movies so timeless.

10 ‘All God’s Children Can Dance’ (2008)

Based on Murakami’s short story, All God’s Children Can Dance follows a young man named Kengo (Jason Lew) who lives in Korea Town, Los Angeles, and has been taught by his mother since he was a kid that he is the son of God. One day, when he grows up, he spots a one-eared man who might be his father, thus, he follows the man around the city.

The film is a loose adaptation of Murakami’s work, taking some liberties with the plot and its characters. However, it still manages to capture the surreal and introspective quality of his writing, featuring a haunting and dreamlike vibe. All God’s Children Can Dance may deviate from the original story, but it’s still a compelling and thought-provoking film.

9 ‘Hanalei Bay’ (2018)

Based on Murakami’s novel of the same name, Hanalei Bay follows Sachi (Yoh Yoshida), owner of a piano bar and a single mother of Takashi (Reo Sano). One day, Sachi gets a call informing her that Takashi, her son, was killed by a shark attack in Hanalei Bay, Hawaii. Thus, Sachi has to head to Hawaii.

Murakami's works were never simple to adapt for the screen, in part because of their abstract nature, but director Daishi Matsunaga seemed to pull it off flawlessly. Moreover, Hanalei Bay deals with motherhood, grief, and especially abrupt sadness and sorrow brought on by parents losing a child in a compassionate and mature manner. Despite not being an easy watch, the movie masterfully captures the essence of the original work.

8 ‘Norwegian Wood’ (2010)

Based on Murakami’s novel of the same name, Norwegian Wood follows Toru Watanabe (Ken'ichi Matsuyama), a college student in Tokyo in the 1960s, as he navigates his way through love, loss, and the complexities of adulthood. Toru is torn between two women: Naoko (Rinko Kikuchi) and Midori (Kiko Mizuhara). As he tries to make sense of his feelings and the world around him, Toru is forced to confront the harsh realities of life and the fragility of human relationships.

Norwegian Wood is a beautiful and haunting exploration of love and loss with stunning cinematography that perfectly captured the beauty and melancholy of Tokyo in the 1960s. The movie keeps close to the book's spirit, reflecting the writing's dreamy nature and the characters' complex emotions. However, the altered course of events and the removal of some notable characters and situations may frustrate some book devotees.

7 ‘Hear the Song of the Wind’ (1981)

Hear the Song of the Wind is based on a short story, "Hear the Wind Sing," by Murakami. The movie follows Yuichi (Takaaki Nomi), a young man who drops out of college and returns to his hometown in Hokkaido. There, he reconnects with his best friend, a girl named Yoko, and they spend the summer together, exploring their feelings for each other and the world around them.

Hear the Song of the Wind’s characters represent the young people who work and live in the city of Kobe, reflecting the youthful sense the author felt at the time of publication. Additionally, with breathtaking cinematography and melancholy music, director Kazuki Omori does a great job of bringing the story to life on the big screen while remaining true to the original work.

6 ‘Attack on a Bakery’ (1982)

Loosely adapted from the short story "The Second Bakery Attack" by Murakami, Attack on a Bakery follows two famished workers who decide to rob a Communist bakery. As the situation unfolds, they begin to reflect on their lives and their choices, leading to a moment of self-discovery and transformation.

With a sense of impending danger and uncertainty, Attack on a Bakery accurately depicts Murakami's short story, capturing its bizarre and existential tone. Moreover, thanks to director Naoto Yamakawa's exquisite camerawork and wonderful light comedic innuendos, a complete plot about robbing a bakery was wrapped around metaphors that would make viewers think hard after the credit rolls.

5 ‘Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman’ (2022)

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman is an animated film based on a collection of short stories of the same title by Murakami. The film follows the lives of several characters, each with their own unique story and struggles. From a young girl searching for her missing cat to a man reflecting on his past relationships, the film explores themes of love, loss, and the human condition.

Murakami's fantastical universe is vividly brought to life in Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman, much to the delight of fans of his singular aesthetic since it maintains its subtle sentimentality while blending defeatism, soft absurdism, and humor. Additionally, the narrative, which connects a number of stories primarily through existential concerns about loss and purpose rather than by plot intersection, also has a sense of flow.

4 ‘A Girl, She is 100%” (1983)

Based on Murakami’s short story “On Seeing the 100% Perfect Girl One Beautiful April Morning,” A Girl, She is 100% follows a young man named Shimamoto (Kassei Kumamoto) who reconnects with his childhood friend, a girl he used to call "100%". As they spend time together, Shimamoto becomes increasingly obsessed with her, but she remains elusive and mysterious.

This short film did not aim to be anything other than the creative and experimental use of color to depict a specific moment in Japan, including music, fashion, pictures, and thoughts. Additionally, A Girl, she is 100% is a captivating and thought-provoking film that stays true to the spirit of Murakami's writing, which would make viewers deeply question their existence and the love they give other people.

3 ‘Tony Takitani’ (2004)

Based on the short story of the same name by Murakami, Tony Takitani centers on the titular character (Issei Ogata), a solitary and introverted man who is a technical illustrator. Tony's life changes when he falls in love with a woman named Eiko (Rie Miyazawa), who shares his love of beautiful things. However, their relationship is complicated by Eiko's obsession with designer clothes, which leads to financial ruin and tragedy.

In the best possible way, director Jun Ichikawa is able to accurately capture the essence of the novel in his film, and as a result, he creates a work of art. Murakami enthusiasts, in particular, will undoubtedly appreciate it. Additionally, Tony Takitani evokes an atmosphere that ishes over you; a movie of this nature is best watched on a large screen.

2 ‘Burning’ (2018)

Based on the short story “Barn Burning” by Murakami, Burning follows Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in), a young man who babysits a childhood friend named Hae-mi’s (Jeon Jong-seo) cat while she travels to Africa. But when she returns, she is accompanied by a mysterious man named Ben (Steven Yeun). As Jong-su becomes increasingly suspicious of Ben's intentions, he becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth about him and his relationship with Hae-mi.

The movie is an evocative, slow-burning investigation into obsession, class, and the human mind that is utterly captivating from beginning to end. Burning’s also a testament to the power of cinema as a medium for storytelling and a reminder of the complexities of the human experience. While it might not be a flawless adaptation of the short story, it is a haunting and enduring piece of art.

1 ‘Drive My Car’ (2021)

Drive My Car is a Japanese film based on the short story of the same name by Murakami. It follows a stage actor named Yusuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima), who hires a driver named Misaki (Tôko Miura) to take him to a remote town for a production of Uncle Vanya. As they spend more time together, Yusuke opens up about his past and relationship with his late wife while Misaki grapples with her own personal demons.

Some people might find Drive My Car to be a little too slowly paced, but others will enjoy its deftly delicate storytelling and insightful examination of grief and pain, as well as the moving performances from the leading actors. Moreover, for Murakami fans and everyone who enjoys a good character-driven drama, the movie is a must-watch since it perfectly captures the spirit of the author's writing and the ideas of the original story.

