‘Harvey Girls Forever’: Brendan Hay & Aliki Theofilopoulos Tease Season 3, Richie Rich, and More

0

It’s block party time! Harvey Girls Forever returns to Netflix today with all new episodes–and an all new kid on the block–in Season 3. We recently brought you the first trailer for the new season along with a teaser from our interview with Executive Producer Brendan Hay (Dawn of the Croods) and Supervising Producer Aliki Theofilopoulos (Descendants: Wicked World). Now, we’re happy to bring you the full audio of that interview!

During our chat, Hay and Theofilopoulos talked about breaking the story for Season 3, figuring out how to introduce the classic Harvey Comics character Richie Rich into this season, finding the perfect voice and persona in Jack Quaid, and how Richie’s arrival changes the dynamic of the Harvey Street Kids. Plus, the duo teased adventures that are to come in Harvey Girls Forever (which gets at least one more season to carry on the fun), as well as their own upcoming projects: Hay was previously announced as a co-executive producer of WarnerMedia and Warner Animation’s Gremlins prequel series, Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai. Theofilopoulos’ project is still under wraps, so more on that when we hear about it, plus more on the plans for this dynamic duo to work together again in the future.

For all that and more, listen here:

Harvey Girls Forever features the voice of Lauren Lapkus (Crashing) as “Lotta,” Stephanie Lemelin (Dawn of the Croods) as “Audrey,” and Kelly McCreary (Grey’s Anatomy) as “Dot.” Additional cast includes Jack Quaid (The Boys), Atticus Shaffer (The Middle), Danny Pudi (Community), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), Grey Griffin (Fairly OddParents), Cree Summer (The Spongebob Movie), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Kristen Chenoweth (Wicked), Academy Award-winner Nat Faxon (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants), and Davey Havok (Lead vocalist AFI).

Harvey Girls Forever Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix now; add the title to your watch-list today!