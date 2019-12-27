Exclusive: ‘Harvey Girls Forever’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Casper the Friendly Ghost

0

Season 3 of DreamWorks’ wild and wonderful animated series Harvey Girls Forever added the fan-favorite Richie Rich to the cast, but Season 4 is poised to add the most familiar face yet. The Netflix series from co-creators Emily Brundige and Brendan Hay have already done a phenomenal job at focusing on the trio of Lotta, Audrey, and Dot as the title team while also vastly expanding the cast of characters to include just about every Harvey Street kid you can think of. The show has also fully embraced the fun, fantasy, and sometimes far-out storytelling driven by the kids’ imaginations. But as this new trailer for the upcoming Season 4 reveals, Harvey Street is about to get a little spooky in the friendliest possible way.

The series features Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Richie Rich, Lauren Lapkus (Crashing) as “Lotta,” Stephanie Lemelin (Dawn of the Croods) as “Audrey,” and Kelly McCreary (Grey’s Anatomy) as “Dot,” Atticus Shaffer (The Middle), Danny Pudi (Community), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), Grey Griffin (Fairly OddParents), and Cree Summer (The Spongebob Movie). Season 3 guest stars include Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Kristen Chenoweth (Wicked), Academy Award-winner Nat Faxon (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants), and Davey Havok (Lead vocalist AFI). Harvey Girls Forever is available to stream on Netflix starting January 10th; add it to your watchlist here!

Check out our exclusive reveal of the Harvey Girls Forever Season 4 trailer here: