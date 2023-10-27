The Big Picture October 28 is National First Responders Day in the US, and to celebrate, Disney Junior is airing special episodes of Firebuds, a musical animated series that follows three kids trying to follow in their first-responder parents' footsteps.

October 28 is National First Responders Day in the US, meant honor everyone working as EMTs, paramedics, 911 operators, and other related professions. This year, Disney Junior is airing special episodes of its musical animated series Firebuds to celebrate first responders and kick off its second season. Additionally, What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén is set to guest star in a special holiday episode. Ahead of Firebuds' return on November 1, Collider is excited to exclusively debut a new clip from the upcoming season featuring Guillén.

Firebuds centers on three young kids — Bo, Violet, and Jayden — who try their hardest to follow in the footsteps of their first-responder parents. While their parents tackle the bigger stuff, the young trio and their respective vehicle companions — a fire engine named Flash, an ambulance named Axl, and a police car named Piston — help their community however they can. The first round of Season 2 episodes includes Guillén's, entitled "Blizzard Buds." In it, the Firebuds trek into the snow to find their friend's uncle in time for Christmas.

This isn't the first Disney Junior character that Guillén has voiced, he has voiced Funny in Mickey Mouse Funhouse for over 40 episodes.

The new clip features the trio as they head on a rescue mission for Uncle Tad, a tow truck who, ironically, needs to be towed. As the group arrives, they share that their friend was worried. Thankfully, Uncle Tad isn't too upset about the situation, as the snow is basically "nature's wrapping paper." It seems that if anyone is feeling the holiday cheer, it's Uncle Tad. Still, the crew goes into action to help Uncle Tad. However, in the flurry of things, Uncle Tad dropped a present. So, Flash moves to get it back, but it has some unexpected results.

Where Can Your Family Watch 'Firebuds'?

Firebuds was created by Emmy winner Craig Gerber, previously known for working on series such as Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor, and The Pirate Fairy. Firebuds directors include fellow Elena of Avalor alums Robb Pratt (Young Jedi Adventures), Julius Aguimatang (Shimmer and Shine), and Kris Wimberly (The 7D). Alongside Guillén, the season two guest voice cast includes Adam Pally, Ariel Winter, Bret McKenzie, Lea Salonga, among others.

The first round of Firebuds Season 2 episodes premieres Wednesday, November 1, simulcasting on Disney Junior and Disney Channel at 12 p.m. ET/PT. The episodes will premiere the same day on Disney+ and on-demand platforms. The Season 2 premiere episode will be available to watch on the Disney Junior YouTube channel. Additionally, Guillén's episode will air on Thursday, November 30 on Disney Junior and Disney Channel. Watch the new sneak peek below: