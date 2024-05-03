The Big Picture 'What We Do in the Shadows' concludes its sixth season, bidding farewell to fans and cast members in a heartfelt TikTok video.

The vampire comedy, a spin-off of Taika Waititi's mockumentary, showcases the antics of eccentric vampires and their human familiar Guillermo.

The final season will address Guillermo's unsuccessful transformation into a vampire and is set to premiere on FX and Hulu later this year.

FX's vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows has been laid to rest. The supernatural sitcom has wrapped its sixth and final season, as revealed on TikTok by series star Harvey Guillén. The brief video serves as a farewell to the series cast and crew and to its elaborate mansion set.

Guillén, who plays human familiar (and aspiring vampire) Guillermo on the Toronto-shot series, posted a montage of behind-the-scenes clips from the series on the social media platform, showcasing the antics of cast and crew (including castmates Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, and Mark Proksch), and taking one last look around the expansive mansion set that houses most of the series' action. Says Guillén in the video's caption, "Thats a wrap on the final season of What We Do in the Shadows. Thank you to the behind the scenes team, cast and fans for the best 6 years. I will cherish these memories forever. Viva Guillermo!" The sixth season will premiere later this year on FX and Hulu.

What is 'What We Do in the Shadows'?

Close

What We Do in the Shadows is a spin-off of Taika Waititi's 2014 mockumentary of the same name, which followed a group of eccentric vampires living (forever) in a house in New Zealand. The series, which premiered on FX in 2019, follows a different group of vampires in suburban Staten Island; clueless ex-warlord Nandor the Relentless (Novak), aristocratic married couple Nadia and Laszlo Cravensworth (Berry and Demetriou), and intolerable energy vampire Colin Robinson (Proksch). Tending to their needs is human vampire enthusiast Guillermo (Guillén), who not-so-secretly wants to be a vampire himself.

The series' final bow will deal with the aftermath of last season, in which Guillermo, frustrated that Nandor was apparently clueless to his desire to join the living dead, sought out another vampire to turn him instead. His eventful metamorphosis took place over the course of the season, but he wasn't cut out for the vampire life, and reverted into a human.

Watch on Hulu

What We Do in the Shadows' sixth and final season will air later this year; no exact air date has yet been revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.