As per an exclusive via Variety, Hollywood icon Harvey Keitel and The Rookie's Britt Robertson have teamed up to star in Rodrigo H. Villa's The Letter - a comedy-drama that has just entered its last week of filming in Buenos Aires. The movie marks the second collaboration between Vila and Keitel, with the pair combining for the 2019 sci-fi thriller, The Last Man, which sadly struggled with critics. The Letter will pose a chance of redemption for the pair, with the movie's synopsis certainly suggesting an intriguing drama awaits. The film's synopsis reads, "An old war veteran and man of few words wants to write a goodbye letter to his only daughter and decides to hire a failed writer desperate for money. A relationship which originated purely out of interest ends up changing both their lives."

The film has been written by Vila and Sebastián Meschengieser with script collaboration from Andy Weiss, with the crew certainly excited about working with an unquestionable icon of the movie industry in Keitel. Speaking via Variety, The Letter's writer, producer, and director Vila said:

"I’ve worked with Harvey in the past, and we promised to make another film together. This film, crafted specifically for him, has the potential to be a small gem that moves, brings laughter, tears and encourages reflection on life’s little things — perhaps the most significant ones."

Harvey Keitel's Filmography Reads Like a Critic's 'Best Movies' List

Now at 85 years old, Keitel shows no signs of slowing down as he continues his remarkable on-screen career. The New York-born actor has worked in cinema since 1967, and accumulated quite the filmography along the way. Including six productions under the tutelage of Martin Scorsese, including the likes of Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, and, most recently, The Irishman, Keitel has also appeared in timeless classics from The Piano and Reservoir Dogs to Thelma & Louise and Pulp Fiction.

For his role of Mickey Cohen in the 1991 film Bugsy, Keitel won his one and only Academy Award nomination to date, losing out on the Best Supporting Actor prize to Jack Palance. Nevertheless, even without a golden statue, Keitel is an enormous figure in the world of cinema and, for many, has become the face of gangster films. With too many incredible performances and iconic turns to list, Keitel will add his upcoming performance as Finn O'Brien to that legacy in an exciting film set to release in 2025.

