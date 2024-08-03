Harvey Keitel has been around for decades, consistently shining in lead roles, supporting parts, and even cameos; he can do it all. He had roles in some of Martin Scorsese’s earliest movies (and a couple of later ones), he was in Quentin Tarantino’s first breakout hits, and he’s also been cast in a handful of Wes Anderson movies, to outline just some of the high-profile directors he’s worked with more than once.

He's only ever gotten one Oscar nomination, for 1991's Bugsy, but everyone (particularly fans of the gangster genre) is well-aware he’s given multiple performances that would’ve deserved nods from the Oscars. He’s been in so much that what follows is really just the best of the best. As such, honorable mentions and apologies have to go out to a handful of movies, namely: Mean Streets, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Duellists, and From Dusk till Dawn. It’s hard; he’s just been in too much good stuff!

10 'Youth' (2015)

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Image via StudioCanal

Though it might not sound super exciting on paper, Youth is actually a surprisingly engrossing film, with a simple premise elevated by stunning visuals and some excellent performances. Essentially, it centers on two aging men (played by Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel respectively) vacationing in the Swiss Alps and grappling with the fact that their lives are starting to wind down.

So, yes, Youth is about growing old, but it finds a certain amount of humor and empathy in the whole scenario, and manages to blend quirky comedy and sadder moments super efficiently. It does ultimately succeed thanks to Caine and Keitel, too, both doing arguably their best work of the 2010s here, and they're backed by a great supporting cast that includes the likes of Rachel Weisz, Paul Dano, and Jane Fonda.

Watch on Max

9 'Bad Lieutenant' (1992)

Director: Abel Ferrara

Close

Bad Lieutenant is an extremely dark crime film that was somewhat understandably rated NC-17. That rating does have its problems, but Bad Lieutenant is, for better or worse, extreme and unwaveringly confronting. The loose narrative follows Keitel’s character, known only as “The Lieutenant,” as he deals with personal demons and addictions, all the while also working on a case that involves a disturbing crime committed against a nun.

The world of Bad Lieutenant is rather hellish, and even though The Lieutenant does seek some form of redemption for the misdeeds he’s committed, the film does little to suggest he’ll get what he’s looking for. So, it’s dark and kind of miserable to watch, but there is a certain undeniable power here, and Keitel – who probably shows up in supporting roles more often than truly central ones – gives one of his most memorable lead performances here, as he’s unequivocally the main character.

Watch on Criterion

8 'The Piano' (1993)

Director: Jane Campion

Image via Miramax

A film that deservedly won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and remains arguably Jane Campion’s best work to date, The Piano is a unique historical drama/romance movie. It follows a mute woman and her daughter, and their experiences after the woman is sold into marriage, effectively trapping them in unfamiliar New Zealand.

Keitel plays another man whom the woman falls genuinely in love with, which starts up a whole heap of conflict… but The Piano is far from a standard love triangle-centered sort of drama. It’s not sentimental and never feels clichéd, instead telling what’s, on paper, a simple story with care and a certain haunting quality. It’s the kind of film that leaves a mark; one that lingers long after the movie itself is over.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax Films

As mentioned before, Harvey Keitel played key roles in some early Quentin Tarantino movies, and had one of the largest parts in Tarantino’s feature directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs. Keitel’s status as a legendary gangster movie star was well utilized here, as he plays a member of a crew formed to execute a jewel heist, only the entirely off-screen heist goes wrong, and the survivors begin to suspect that one member of the crew might be an undercover cop.

It's all about the before and after the heist, rather than the job itself, with expertly done non-chronological storytelling used to make certain reveals and sequences all the more surprising/impactful. It’s an infamously violent and sometimes cruel film, but stands out for being particularly tough, even by the crime genre’s standards, with the whole cast (Keitel included, obviously) more than rising to the occasion.

Watch on Amazon

6 'The Irishman' (2019)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Netflix

Predominantly, The Irishman is a film that belongs to the likes of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino, all of whom have the biggest roles in the film and ultimately impress the most. But Harvey Keitel had a part to play in this epic Martin Scorsese gangster film, too, playing a particularly cold and shadowy member of the Philadelphia crime family associated with various other criminals in the film.

Keitel’s only in a handful of scenes, but seeing him in a Scorsese film for the first time in more than 30 years was great to see, as was the fact that other Scorsese mainstays like De Niro and Pesci returned and gave complex, bold performances. The Irishman is all about growing old, having regrets, and dying a kind of spiritual death before a physical one. It’s bleak, but also strangely entertaining and darkly funny at times. In other words, it’s remarkable.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Thelma & Louise' (1991)

Director: Ridley Scott

Image via MGM-Pathé Communications

Given Thelma & Louise isn't a work of science fiction, and nor is it any kind of historical epic, it might not immediately jump out as a Ridley Scott film… but, nonetheless, it is one of the director’s best. The title characters are two women who go on the run after one shoots a man in self-defense, leading to various members of law enforcement pursuing the pair, Keitel’s detective character included.

He's not so much of a bad lieutenant, here, and neither are Thelma and Louise. Both are heroic, in many ways, and ultimately tragic figures, though there is something inspiring to be taken from their story. Thelma & Louise is also just superbly entertaining, expertly paced, and packed with memorable characters, making it an admittedly well-regarded film that deserves to be held in even higher regard.

Watch on Criterion

4 'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Universal Pictures

Some people have criticized Harvey Keitel’s performance in The Last Temptation of Christ, but those people are wrong. Well, not entirely. They might be wrong, or they might be too hung up on the accent (or lack thereof) that he uses. But it feels like a lack of focus on accents within the film was intentional. It aims to humanize Jesus in a way that feels more relatable to 20th-century sensibilities, and perhaps the more modern-sounding characters were just a part of that.

David Bowie appears in the film, for example, and sounds like David Bowie. Once the accents are accepted, The Last Temptation of Christ is a monumental achievement, and extremely well-acted (Keitel and everyone else). It has one of the best movie scores ever composed, courtesy of Peter Gabriel, and is undoubtedly one of Scorsese’s most moving and mature films.

Watch on Apple TV

3 'Blue Collar' (1978)

Director: Paul Schrader