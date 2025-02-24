Have you ever seen Harvey? It’s alright. No one has. Or at least no one has seen the titular character of the 1950 classic Harvey, a friendly, but mischievous, character of Celtic lore known as a pooka, one that takes the form of a 6 ft 3 ½ inch-tall white invisible rabbit. He’s the best friend of the eccentric, but very agreeable, Elwood P. Dowd, played by Jimmy Stewart. It’s a wonderful story (but not It's a Wonderful Life – different Jimmy Stewart movie) and, to many, untouchable. However, that didn’t stop industry legend Steven Spielberg from taking a crack at developing a remake in 2009, with Robert Downey Jr. in tow. Now, 16 years later, Harvey still hasn’t been seen. Or been seen. What happened?

'Harvey' is Jimmy Stewart Doing What Jimmy Stewart Does Best

Elwood P. Dowd (Stewart) is an all-around nice guy, a man living off a trust fund who spends his days in bars, where he introduces his friend Harvey to the patrons. Harvey, of course, can't be seen, but that doesn't stop anyone from openly accepting the good-natured Elwood and his pal. His sister Veta (Josephine Hull) and niece Myrtle Mae (Victoria Horne), however, are not so accepting. Ashamed of being social outcasts thanks to their association with Elwood, they push for him to be committed to a mental hospital, only Veta is inadvertently committed after confessing she sees Harvey from time to time.

When the error is discovered, Veta and Dr. Chumley (Cecil Kellaway) search for Elwood, who is found at a nearby bar. Back at the hospital, Elwood is asked about Harvey, and he explains that they met outside a bar, became fast friends, and since then have spent their time socializing and listening to people's hopes and dreams. But, assured it's for the best, Elwood agrees to take a serum that will stop him from seeing Harvey. But after being warned by a cab driver, taken with Elwood's kindness, that Elwood will become "a perfectly normal human being, and you know what stinkers they are," Veta calls it off, not wanting to change her brother's kind, gentle spirit, even if it means Harvey sticks around.

Harvey works on the strength of Stewart, the proverbial unicorn among actors who played the everyman effortlessly and, arguably, the best. It's virtually impossible not to like Stewart, to not side with him, so it isn't a stretch to believe in the kind, warm nature of Elwood as a result. He makes the character so full of life that the suggestion he could lose what makes him so special becomes deeply upsetting. Whether Harvey actually exists or not is irrelevant: the fact that he believes the creature exists drives the qualities that make him different, quirky, and utterly embraced. In fact, the film celebrates it, turning the acceptance of the man as he is into a winning quality.

