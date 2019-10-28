Exclusive: Season 3 Trailer for DreamWorks’ ‘Harvey Girls Forever’ Introduces a Familiar Face

0

We’re thrilled to bring you the exclusive trailer for Season 3 of Harvey Girls Forever! In the upcoming season of DreamWork’s darling Netflix series, the Harvey girls are back and ready for more wacky and exciting adventures, but this time there’s a new kid on the block! All-time favorite child millionaire, Richie Rich (Jack Quaid) arrives on Harvey Street in style and is unimpressed by the quirky, nonsensical fun childhood on Harvey Street has to offer. As Richie – the boy-genius who has always been an entrepreneur first and kid second joins the Harvey Girls on their adventures, he’ll learn the true meaning of “being a kid” through the magic of imagination and friendship.

In addition to the trailer, which you can watch below, we have new insight from Executive Producer Brendan Hay (Dawn of the Croods) and Supervising Producer Aliki Theofilopoulos (Descendants: Wicked World). We’ll have more from my interview with the Harvey Girls Forever team closer to the November 12th premiere, but they offer up a teaser on how Richie Rich will affect the story going forward. See what they had to say after watching the trailer!

Harvey Girls Forever features the voice of Lauren Lapkus (Crashing) as “Lotta,” Stephanie Lemelin (Dawn of the Croods) as “Audrey,” and Kelly McCreary (Grey’s Anatomy) as “Dot.” Additional cast includes Jack Quaid (The Boys), Atticus Shaffer (The Middle), Danny Pudi (Community), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), Grey Griffin (Fairly OddParents), Cree Summer (The Spongebob Movie), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Kristen Chenoweth (Wicked), Academy Award-winner Nat Faxon (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants), and Davey Havok (Lead vocalist AFI).

Check out our exclusive reveal of the Season 3 trailer for DreamWorks’ Harvey Girls Forever below:

Looks like there’s a new kid on Harvey Street! Meet Richie Rich, the techie kid who doesn’t actually know how to be a kid! Luckily, he’s come to the right place to learn! All new episodes of Harvey Girls Forever, coming to Netflix November 12!

What can you tease about the arrival of Richie Rich on Harvey Girls Forever?

Brendan Hay: Yeah! We get to bring in Richie Rich. In a way, we get to bring in one of the best-known Harvey Comics characters all around. Richie and Casper are the ones with the biggest name recognition. It’s nice getting to bring a superstar onto Harvey Street.

It was funny though, for Aliki and I, trying to figure out, “What is a modern version of Richie Rich?” The character has endured for years because there’s something inherently fun and wish-fulfilling of being a little kid who has all this money and all these means at his disposal. But there’s also always that danger of, “Well, does he come off as out-of-touch or unlikable?” How do you have a character who’s like that in today’s modern world and modern climate who’s still fun and relatable and you can root for?

We came up with the idea of making him a self-made child billionaire. And it’s just that he created this wealth for himself. He’s super-energetic, super-positive, believes he can do anything, but he’s actually never experienced childhood.

Aliki Theofilopoulos: That’s what I love. Even though he has all these resources at his disposal and he’s created this thing for himself, there’s one thing that he hasn’t had: A true childhood. Nobody does childhood better than Audrey, Lotta, and Dot, so they’re able to provide this very special thing for Richie Rich–an incredible childhood experience–while he also provides for them, and that’s access to the means and resources at his disposal that they haven’t had before.

Be sure to stay tuned for more from our chat with Hay and Theofilopoulos, and check out Harvey Girls Forever Season 3 on Netflix starting November 12th; add the title to your watch-list today!