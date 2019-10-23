Exclusive: Harvey Weinstein Movie Based on NY Times Reporting Taps ‘Colette’ Writer

0

Annapurna and Plan B have hired Colette scribe Rebecca Lenkiewicz to write the script for a Spotlight-esque movie about the New York Times’ investigation into serial abuser Harvey Weinstein, Collider has exclusively learned.

Just as Bombshell focuses on the women of Fox News rather than Roger Ailes himself, this untitled film will focus on the team of female journalists who broke the Weinstein story and won a Pulitzer Prize for their game-changing reporting in the process. New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and their editor Rebecca Corbett, will be the three main characters in the film, which will be told in a procedural manner similar to All the President’s Men.

The New York Times ran its initial Weinstein story on October 5, 2017, and by the following April, Brad Pitt‘s company Plan B had already teamed with Megan Ellison‘s Annapurna Pictures to acquire the rights to bring Kantor and Twohey’s investigating to the big screen. The two companies signed an ambitious three-year deal in May 2017 that called for Annapurna to market and distribute at least three Plan B titles each year. A lot has happened since then, obviously.

For starters, Annapurna has gotten out of the distribution business, and its films are now expected to be released under its joint venture United Artists Releasing. The company nearly filed for bankruptcy early this year, though Ellison was able to strike a deal with the banks to pay off Annapurna’s debts and save the company, which will be ramping back up in the coming months.

Annapurna is currently without an internal corporate communications executive — its most recent comms chief, Ashley Momtaheni, recently joined UTA — and representatives for Annapurna and Plan B did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Though there hasn’t been much movement on the Kantor-Twohey project since it was first announced last year, sources say that Plan B and Annapurna are committed to making the movie, and neither company has shied away from tackling challenging material in the past, though Annapurna did back out of Bombshell for financial reasons. Still, the company’s credits include Zero Dark Thirty and Detroit, while Plan B, led by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, is behind Best Picture winners such as 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight.

Lenkiewicz is the veteran scribe who wrote Pawel Pawlikowski‘s 2013 drama Ida, as well as the Rachel McAdams–Rachel Weisz romantic drama Disobedience and last year’s historical drama Colette starring Keira Knightley. Lenkiewicz also wrote multiple episodes of Secret Diary of a Call Girl, had a hand in writing the upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal–Benedict Cumberbatch thriller Rio, and adapted Elizabeth Jane Howard‘s novel The Sea Change for Kristin Scott Thomas to direct. She’s represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Speaking of Brad Pitt, click here to read today’s news about the forthcoming re-release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.