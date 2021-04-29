The thrilling conclusion to the beloved first season will arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Studios has renewed Robert Kirkman’s critically acclaimed, adult animated show Invincible for a second and third season. The announcement comes a day before the show’s Season 1 finale, showing Amazon’s faith in the production. Season 2 and 3 will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Currently boasting a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, Invincible tells the story of seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson. Mark is an everyday teenager, except that his dad is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero in the world. As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as he thinks. With an all-star cast featuring the talents of Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Steven Yeun, J.K Simmons, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali and many more, Invincible brings Kirkman’s original comic book to life in the style of an R-rated Saturday morning cartoon.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: Robert Kirkman on ‘Invincible’, Amazon’s Reaction to the Blood and Violence, and the Future of 'The Walking Dead' Franchise

Here’s what Kirkman had to say about the big news:

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible. The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

“Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that," said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. "Robert’s no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations and we’re thrilled to be giving them more Invincible.”

The Season 1 finale of Invincible premieres April 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

KEEP READING: Zazie Beetz on ‘Invincible’, ‘Atlanta’ Season 3, and Working with Brad Pitt on David Leitch’s ‘Bullet Train’

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Transformers’: Dominique Fishback Lands Lead in New Movie Opposite Anthony Ramos Steven Caple Jr. is directing the new installment in the franchise.

Read Next