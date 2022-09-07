Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman Season 1 as well as Neil Gaiman's Comic Book Series.Netflix's The Sandman is ending its first month in streaming, and it's still a hit. The show only recently lost its status as the streaming's number one show in the world, but new viewers keep on coming, and it continues to amaze those who give it a chance. It adapts the seminal graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, which follows Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) as he wanders fantastic realms and deals with his condition as one of the most powerful beings in all the existence.

The first season adapted many iconic arcs and issues of the comics, such as Preludes and Nocturnes, 24/7, and The Doll's House. But after such an engaging debut, one can't help but wonder: did the show use up all the source material's best stuff already? The simplest and most straightforward answer is no, it did not. The Sandman has an extremely rich universe, and we have just scratched the surface. There's much more to see, many more eccentric entities to meet, and beautiful tales to tell. So grab your sand pouch and let's see some of the best stuff that's yet to come for the Dreamlord!

Season of Mists

Image via DC Comics

In the episode "A Hope in Hell", the characters of Nada (Deborah Oyelade) and Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie) were first introduced in the show. Nada is a former lover of Dream, whom he imprisoned in Hell some 10,000 years prior to the episode, and she is who sets this whole arc in motion. In the comics, Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) talk to Morpheus about how he treated Nada in the past, making the Dreamlord decide to go to Hell with the intent to free his former lover.

Good idea, right? If you love them, set them free. Only it didn't quite work out that way for Dream. As he arrives in Hell, he sees Lucifer closing up the place just like a businessman closes up his store before going home for the day. Lightbringer then explains that, after their confrontation in the Preludes and Nocturnes arc (in which Morpheus utters the now iconic saying: "What power would Hell have if those here imprisoned wouldn't be able to dream of Heaven?"), he decided to leave his post and go to Earth to spend the rest of his existence and leave the keys of Hell to Dream to do with it as he will. That's a huge responsibility, and Lucifer points out that it can either benefit Morpheus or destroy him.

But Dream already has his domain and Hell is one troublesome piece of real state, so thanks, but no, thanks. He soon discovers that a lot of entities, demons, and deities from other pantheons wish to rule Hell, and, to make matters even better for Dream, they decide to gather at his castle in the Dreaming. After a long debate, lots of threats, chaotic behavior, and infighting, Morpheus finally decided to give Hell to a pair of angels sent by God, Duma and Remiel. Before handing the keys, though, he goes back to free Nada and apologizes, and she again chooses not to be with him. As he still loves her, she is reincarnated in a new body, and Dream promises she will always be welcome in the Dreaming.

A Game of You

Image via DC Comics

This arc is almost like a sequel to The Doll's House. The main character is someone we already know, Barbie (Lily Travers), who, after the events of that arc, is no longer capable of dreaming. She moved to an apartment in New York and now lives with a set of roommates who are just as eccentric as the previous ones: her best friend Wanda, lesbian couple Hazel and Foxglove, a witch called Thessaly, and a recluse man named George.

One day, Martin Tenbones (Lenny Henry), a creature who lives in Barbie's dreams, reaches out to her in the Waking World and gives her the Porpentine, a tool that allows her to go back to the Land (the name of her fantasy world of dreams), where a rogue dream known as Cuckoo is wreaking havoc. Cuckoo has the appearance of a young version of Barbie, and plans to escape the Land, infect other people's dreams and, therefore, destroy the Dreaming.

After a series of adventures, Dream is eventually summoned when Barbie destroys the Porpentine and proceeds to unmake the Land, which is part of the Dreaming. Barbie and her friends are returned safely to the Waking World, except for Wanda, who perished after a skirmish caused by the Cuckoo resulted in a real hurricane.

The Search for Destruction

Image via DC Comics

Destruction is one of the Endless we haven't yet met in the show. In the Brief Lives arc of the comics, Dream and Delirium, the youngest of the Endless siblings, Delirium, set out on a journey to find Destruction, visiting various realms and realities.

The quest begins with Delirium's wish to reconcile with Destruction, who left his realm and has not been seen or heard from since. She tries to get Desire and Despair (Donna Preston) to accompany her, but they pass. She then turns to Dream, and the two start by visiting people that were known to Destruction. But every time they reach out to these people, some freak accident happens and kills them. After getting an earful from Death for all the losses their venture caused, the Endless duo decides to visit big brother Destiny in his realm, where Delirium even briefly sees a statue of herself when she was still Delight. The eldest Endless directs his young siblings to talk to Orpheus, Dream's son who is kept alive only as a severed head, who in turn redirects them to Destruction's cabin, where he spends his days making art and writing poems - all terrible, according to his dog, Barnabas.

Having finally found him, Dream and Delirium ask Destruction why he left. He answers by saying it was a way of preventing another aspect of himself to take over his realm, as he didn't want to be associated with the destruction that would come when mankind turned their scientific knowledge into tools of war. He also reminisces about a conversation he had with Death before leaving, in which she said that everything is already known to the Endless, they just choose to ignore this to make their existences bearable. In the end, he lends Barnabas to Delirium and decides to travel once again, as Dream goes back to deal with his son, Orpheus, one final time.

Orpheus

Image via DC Comics

The role Orpheus plays in Brief Lives is important, but he is further developed in the comic special The Song of Orpheus. In The Sandman, he is the son of Dream (known by the Greeks as Oneiros) and muse Calliope (Melissanti Mahut), and most of his tale is similar to the Greek version, with a few key adaptations. It has been teased in the episode "Calliope" of the show, too.

During the wedding of Orpheus and Eurydice, the bride is bitten by a snake and dies. Orpheus asks his father and his aunt Death to bring her back, but they just can't. After a lot of insistence, Death tells him about the gate to Hades, and he sets out to get his loved one back. There, he even convinces Hades himself to give him Eurydice back, with the catch being that, should Orpheus ever look back, he would lose her forever this time. Almost out of Hades, he looks back just to make sure this wasn't all a trick from the God of the Underworld... And sees his wife for the last time as she is snatched away from him and taken back to the dead.

After losing Eurydice again, Orpheus has no will to live left. He lets himself be torn apart by the Bacchante, savage worshipers of Dionysius, until all that is left is his still conscious by dismembered head. He then asks Oneiros to kill him, but his father reminds Orpheus that, after hearing that bringing his wife back was impossible, he told his father he was no longer his son. Oneiros then puts the head of his son to be guarded and protected on an island. After the events of Brief Lives take place, Dream goes back to talk to Orpheus, finally indulging his son's request and killing him.