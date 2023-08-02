The Big Picture Hasan Minhaj is being considered as the new host of The Daily Show, bringing his experience as a former correspondent to the role.

The deal is not yet official and another candidate could still be chosen to fill the hosting position.

Minhaj's career has included stand-up comedy, acting in TV shows like The Morning Show, and his work as a correspondent on The Daily Show.

Hasan Minhaj is being considered to become the new host of The Daily Show, according to Variety. After being featured in the program as a correspondent earlier in his career, the comedian would be taking a leading role in the classic talk show. The team behind The Daily Show has been looking for a new host ever since Trevor Noah announced he wouldn't be working on the project any more last year. If Minhaj's deal comes through, the role would remain in good hands, with a person that knows how the program works due to his experience working there.

While credible sources are talking about Minhaj becoming the new host of The Daily Show, the deal hasn't been made official, and someone else could take over the role if the studio decided to head in that direction. The program has been hosted by remarkable comedians in the past, including Jon Stewart and John Stewart. Every performer selected for hosting duties brings their own voice and sense of humor to the various segments presented in The Daily Show. And the show is looking for a host for the first time in seven years, making the search different from the last time.

Hasan Minhaj began his career as a stand-up comedian, going from one independent show to another while building a name for himself. His first prominent roles came through a couple of MTV productions, including Disaster Date and Failsohpy. Minhaj also played minor roles in the latest seasons of Arrested Development and Getting On, proving that he could appear on the screen as an actor, and not only a comedian. After that, he worked as a correspondent for The Daily Show, and if his deal comes through, he'll take the spotlight as the host of the series he has worked on for so long.

Where Else Has Hasan Minhaj Been Seen?

As his career got bigger, Minhaj was able to secure roles in more prominent productions, including The Morning Show on Apple TV+. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the comedy series centers around a morning show host who has to adapt after her long-time partner is fired due to sexual misconduct accusations. When a new host joins her in a program that defined American television during its run, Alex (Aniston) has to adjust to working with someone completely different from what she used to know. The show has released two seasons, with two more installments on the way.

