He also reveals what people can expect with his new one-man show, 'The King's Jester.'

With The Morning Show now streaming new episodes on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Hasan Minhaj about what fans can look forward to on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama series. During the interview, he talked about joining the series, how he auditioned with his mother, what people would be surprised about the making of the show, how much was he told about the character he’d be playing when he signed on, and more. In addition, with Minhaj on tour with his new one-man show, The King's Jester, he talked about what people can expect when they see the performance.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world.

The Morning Show also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Watch what Hasan Minhaj had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Hasan Minhaj

How his family is going to be very happy with his role.

How long does it take him to come up with the material he’ll use on a comedy tour?

How he’s been writing for three years.

Does he feel extra pressure to do something different when he’s performing five nights in Boston?

How much was he told about the character he’d be playing and how much was it this show is great please let me be part of it?

Why he did his audition with his mom?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of The Morning Show?

The scale and scope of the series.

How all the characters have good arcs this season.

Does he view Corey as a good or bad person?

