Hasbro announced its return to the San Diego Comic-Con with products, presentations, and fun activities for some of its most important brands, including Transformers, Magic: The Gathering, NERF, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers. Hasbro will also bring exclusive merchandising from licensed Star Wars and Marvel products, while also launching its first line of toys inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons franchise.

For the Transformers franchise, Hasbro will be hosting two separate panels. The first will be dedicated to the presentation of new products related to the race of alien robots that can shapeshift into vehicles. The second panel will focus on Transformers: EarthSpark, an upcoming animated series set to release on Paramount+. Toys from the Transformers: EarthSpark line will also be available for collectors once the panel is over.

New Dungeons and Dragons toys will also be available for fans of the roleplaying franchise, just in time for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a live-action film coming to theaters next year. Paramount is also hosting a panel and a fan experience for Honor Among Thieves, and with Hasbro promising to reveal more details about the line of toys when SDCC starts, on June 21, it was never a better time to be a D&D fan.

For fans of Magic: The Gathering, Hasbro is setting a signing with Mark Rosewater, the head designer of the popular trading-card game franchise. Rosewater will also have a special presentation to answer fans’ questions about the game, unused mechanics, ever-before-seen cards, and the upcoming “Unfinity” release.

For G.I Joe, Hasbro is planning a panel about the new Classified Series toy line. And while NERF didn’t get a panel of its own, the new brand mascot MURPH is ready to make its live debut at SDCC, on Hasbro’s stand. As for Power Rangers, members of the hit live-action series Power Rangers Dino Fury will be stopping at Hasbro’s booth for meeting fans and signing collectibles. The Power Rangers are also getting a panel about the ongoing BOOM! Studios comic book series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which is getting to its 100th issue.

This year, Hasbro is also celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Marvel Legends line of toys and Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary. So, expect to meet special guests at the Hasbro booth, including Marvel Comics writer Dan Slott, and Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald, and Dan Veesenmeyer from X-Men: The Animated Series. There’s also a panel dedicated to the Marvel Legends line, bringing sneak peeks at never-before-seen items.

Finally, Hasbro will bring gifts from a galaxy far, far away, with Star Wars product giveaways happening at the company’s booth. The panel dedicated to Star Wars also promises to save a few surprises for attendees excited to know what comes next for collectors.

2022’s SDCC will be taking place between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24. Check out the schedule and location for every Hasbro panel below:

Hasbro Transformers Product Panel: Thursday , July 21 , 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Room: 29AB)

Product Panel: , , (Room: 29AB) BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Charge to 100 and Beyond! panel: Thursday , July 21 , 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Room: 25ABC)

panel: , , (Room: 25ABC) Hasbro Marvel Legends Panel: Friday , July 22 , 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. (Room: 5AB)

Panel: , , (Room: 5AB) Transformers: EarthSpark Panel: Friday , July 22 , 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. (Room: 6A)

Panel: , , (Room: 6A) Hasbro Star Wars Panel: Friday , July 22 , 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Room: 7AB)

Panel: , , (Room: 7AB) Hasbro G.I. JOE: Classified Series Panel: Saturday , July 23 , 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (Room: 9)

Panel: , , (Room: 9) Magic: The Gathering Panel, Blogatog Live: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Room 24ABC)

