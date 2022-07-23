In a wave of new announcements from Hasbro at this year's San Diego Comic Con, several new figures have been revealed from the Star Wars Vintage and Black Series Collection which offers collectors a new roster of characters to look out for via a series of tweets from Hasbro Pulse. The figures will be available for pre-order on July 23 at 5:00 pm.

Portrayed by Katee Sackhoff in her first live-action appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, a figure for Bo-Katan Kryze has been revealed which features the character in her iconic blue armor with plenty of detail. The figure comes with a removable helmet with two additional blaster accessories that can be used to display the figure in plenty of action-packed poses. Alongside the release of Bo-Katan, another figure available for fans is Luke Skywalker, who appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. The figure, with his detailed black outfit, comes with the Jedi's signature green lightsaber.

Additional figures added to the line include a Dark Trooper, which comes with its own blaster, and a highly-detailed Klatooinian Raider that also comes with a blaster accessory and a cloaked hood. With the brand-new figures added to the Star Wars Vintage Collection and Black Series toyline, fans both young and old will be able to revisit their favorite characters from the hit television series.

The Mandalorian first debuted on Disney Plus during the streaming service's initial launch and became an instant success. The series would garner critical praise for both its storytelling, action scenes, and innovative achievements in visual effects. The series would continue with its second season which further added to the show's acclaim. A third season is currently on the way and is expected to debut on Disney Plus next year.

The series would introduce iconic characters to the Star Wars franchise such as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu while also re-introducing established characters into live-action such as Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan (Sackhoff). The popularity of the series would lead to the development and creation of other live-action Star Wars shows such as The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka. With the universe of the franchise growing with each new installment, additional figures are expected down the line for fans to add to their collection as their favorite franchise from a galaxy far, far away continues to expand.

