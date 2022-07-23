New additions to the Star Wars The Black Series for Hasbro Pulse were announced at San Diego Comic Con. The figures depicting characters from the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian will be available for pre-order at 5 p.m. ET on July 23.

As it was announced at the popular convention, the news reached those not in attendance through a Twitter post made by Hasbro Pulse. These new additions include characters from the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which is streaming on Disney+, such as HK-87, Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser), Miggs Mayfeld and Grogu – the beloved character nicknamed Baby Yoda by casual viewers of the series. HasbroPulse announced the collection on Twitter along with photos sharing how the new figures will look.

The HK-87 assassin droid appeared in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” the fifth episode of the second season of The Mandalorian. Two HK-87 assassin droids were used by the Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto, Spy and Alita: Battle Angel) to do her bidding, executing prisoners and hunting down the former Jedi Ashoka Tano (Rosario Dawson, Rent and Dopesick). Equipped with blasters, these red and gray droids were defeated by Tano and Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, Narcos and Game of Thrones), after Elsbeth was defeated, freeing the citizens of Calodan.

Image via Disney+

Miggs Mayfeld (comedian Bill Burr, F Is For Family and The King of Staten Island) first appeared in the first season of The Mandalorian series with “Chapter 6: The Prisoner” and went on be part of three more episodes in Season w. The former sharpshooter in the Imperial Army was recruited by the criminal Ranzar Malk (Mark Boone Junior, Memento and Paradise City) to rescue prisoner Qin (Ismael Cruz Cordova, In the Blood and Mary Queen of Scots) from the Bothan-5, a New Republic Correctional Transport. He later assisted Djarin in tracking down Moff Gideon's ship, taking them to an Imperial remnant refinery on Morak. After aiding and having killed his former superior Valin Hess (Richard Brake, Doom and Kingsman: The Secret Service), he was subsequently set free by New Republic Marshal Carasynthia Dune (Gina Carano, Haywire and Deadpool).

The Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser) action figure is the latest in a series of figures based on one of the most iconic Star Wars characters, based on his late appearance in the closing moments of Season 2. Brought back by the power of deep-fakes and anti-aging technology, the Star Wars alum Mark Hamill’s iconic character made an appearance at the end of the season. As he cut through a swath of Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers and claimed Grogu as his first Jedi trainee, the season finale set the stage for his return earlier this year in the Disney+ and Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. The Grogu action figure is another returning favorite. The Child is also equipped a few accessories to make up for his lack in size compared to the other approximately 6 inch tall figures.

Pre-orders begin today Saturday, July 23 at 5 p.m. ET on HasbroPulse.com. Check out images of the collection below:

Check out the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 below: