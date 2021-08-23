Hasbro has provided us with an exclusive timelapse video showing two people putting together their upcoming Marvel Legends Galactus figure, and how gigantic it is when fully constructed. At 32" tall, the detailed figure is made of over 300 individual pieces, and it’s clear that fans are going to be very happy with the final product.

The gigantic Devourer of Worlds is available for $399.99 and will be available on the Hasbro Pulse website until August 30, so time is quickly running out to add this towering figure to your collection. The Marvel Legends Galactus also has 20 points of articulation in each hand, 70 points of articulation, and 3 swappable face-plate accessories with alternate expressions.

RELATED: Hasbro Reveals the Marvel Legends Galactus Figure Which is the Largest Legends Figure Ever Made

However, the Marvel Legends Galactus will go into production if it reaches its 14,000 target backers, and while they currently need less than 900 backers to go to make this monster a reality, time is dwindling down. Previously, HasLab has reached funding on such awe-inspiring projects as the Sentinel from X-Men, and Jabba's Sail Barge from Return of the Jedi.

Check out the timelapse video of the building of this larger-than-life figure, read more about the project, and see more photos of the incredible figure below.

One of the most iconic characters in comic book history comes to towering life as the next Marvel Legends HasLab project. At a staggering 32” tall and covered in intricate LED-enhanced detail, he’s the largest and most complex Marvel Legends figure ever. The crowdfunding project is now live on Hasbro Pulse for Marvel fans and collectors to back. The campaign will run until August 30th, 2021.

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here’s What’s Next in Phase Four and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Shang-Chi’ Masters Kung-Fu Action but Struggles to Tell a Captivating Story | Review Destin Daniel Cretton delivers some of the best set pieces in the MCU, but his central hero doesn’t make much of an impact.

Read Next