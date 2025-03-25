While most mainstream pop culture consumers know Marvel's Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin thanks to Vincent D'Onofrio’s iconic portrayal of the villain in various shows, the character has had countless appearances outside the comics over the decades. This includes the hit 2018 video game Marvel's Spider-Man. Now, as Kingpin is ruling the streets of New York on Daredevil: Born Again, Hasbro has just unveiled their latest figure based on the menacing mob boss.

A part of Hasbro's Marvel Legends Gamerverse collection, this new Kingpin figure is designed after his Spider-Man game look. The six-inch scale piece is seen in his black suit from this critically-acclaimed universe. The figure also comes with a few accessories, like an alternate head sculpt, two interchangeable hands and the villain's signature cane. Kingpin now joins Black Cat, Venom, Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel Legends’ Gamerverse collection.

The Evil King of New York

Image Via Hasbro

While Kingpin wasn't a major part of the first Insomniac-made Spider-Man game, he was a crucial aspect that let us know where this web-slinger was in his crime-fighting career. Kingpin was the first boss and opening segment of Marvel’s Spider-Man. The story begins where most major Spider-Man vs. Kingpin stories end. That would be with the Wall crawler beating Fisk and seeing the public menace locked up. That let gamers and Marvel fans know they were playing as a seasoned Spider-Man. It also indicated that this wasn't going to be your average Peter Parker story, with the main villain being Mr. Negative and Doctor Octopus. Outside this video game universe, Kingpin can currently be seen in the MCU series Daredevil: Born Again. D'Onofrio’s version of the character is the mayor of New York in the show, which has rubbed the now-retired Daredevil, Charlie Cox, the wrong way. The series is about halfway through its first season with Season 2 already in production. Kingpin has also appeared in series like Hawkeye, Echo and films like 2003’s Daredevil and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The latter of which won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars in 2019.

Where Can You Stream ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+ with new episodes premiering every Tuesday at 9 PM ET. All three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil series are also available to watch on the streamer. In addition, you can also buy Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. Before your next New York-centric Marvel binge, you can pre-order Hasbro's new Kingpin Marvel Legends Gamerverse figure exclusively on Amazon starting Thursday, March 27th at 1 PM ET. The figure will be $24.99 USD.