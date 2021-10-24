With the release date of Halo Infinite quickly approaching, yet another crossover between the popular sci-fi franchise and Hasbro is on its way. Hasbro has announced that a brand new Nerf toy based on the Needler weapon from the Halo series will be arriving in 2022.

The Nerf LMTD Halo Needler is a strong recreation of the Covenant weapon that fans of the Halo will be familiar with. While the weapon will be firing off exploding needles, it will be able to fire 10 darts rapidly with a 10 dart drum. That drum can be filled with the 10 Nerf Elite Foam Darts that come with the weapon, The Needler also has a display mode that will activate light-up features and details to really capture the look of the alien weapon, which can be displayed on the stand that comes with the Nerf toy. The extra lights on the weapon will require six AA 1.5V batteries at a time, which are not included. What is included with the Nerf Needler is a code to unlock in-game content in the Halo Infinite. Everything is sold in premium packaging that also borrows from the aesthetic elements of the Halo series.

This is not the first time that Hasbro has collaborated with Halo to bring Nerf recreations of the popular FPS series to life. Back in February of 2020, it was announced that the company would be bringing out the iconic MA40 Assault Rifle, as well as a mini pistol made in the shape of the SPNKR rocket launcher, and another pistol-shaped like the Needler. While that version of the Needler left much to be desired in terms of recreating the weapon, this new version does a much better job capturing the look of the popular weapon.

The Nerf Needler weapon can be pre-ordered now until December 31, 2021, on Hasbro's official website. Pre-ordered items are expected to ship on November 1, 2022, so those who decide to put down the $100 for the recreation of the famous Halo weapon will have to wait a while to finally get their hands on it. You can read the official description of the upcoming Nerf Needler down below.

The Nerf LMTD Halo Needler blaster captures the look of the blaster from the Halo video game franchise! Imagine yourself as one of the Banished or Covenant and get ready to battle the UNSC! This Nerf dart blaster recreates the blaster's distinctive design with flexible needles that light up when you grip the handle! Fire the darts and watch the needles go dark to simulate how they launch from the blaster in the game. Other light-up accents add to the exciting visual presentation. This fully motorized blaster unleashes 10 darts in a row from the rotating, 10-dart drum. Includes 10 Nerf Elite foam darts. Switch to display mode to illuminate the blaster and showcase it on the included stand. Includes a game card with in-game content in the Halo Infinite game.* Eyewear recommended (not included). Requires 6x AA 1.5v alkaline batteries (not included).

The Nerf LMTD Halo Needler is currently available to pre-order on the Hasbro Pulse site for $99.99. Check out the images below:

