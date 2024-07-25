The Big Picture Hasbro wows with exclusive Star Wars and Marvel toys catering to collectors and kids at SDCC Press Breakfast.

Marvel steals the show with Deadpool, Wolverine, and classic villain figures while Transformers build nostalgic hype for upcoming film.

Stay tuned for more coverage of collectibles and convention activations as the event runs through July 28th.

It's that time of year once again as San Diego Comic-Con is officially upon us. All the biggest names in pop culture have descended upon the convention center for a weekend of showcases regarding the future of our favorite franchises and exciting new projects on the horizon. Among those in attendance, as always, is Hasbro, who has brought no shortage of exclusive merchandise for attendees to get their hands on. However, members of the press were also treated to a massive showcase of all the incredible new toys, accessories, and more that will soon hit store shelves as part of the annual SDCC Press Breakfast.

Collider's Meredith Loftus was on-site at the convention and able to snap a whole host of pictures from the breakfast, showing the future of Hasbro to those at home. Among this massive showcase was a huge collection of figures and other toys from the Star Wars universe and the wider Marvel canon, as well as Hasbro's own Transformers. These new collectibles represent the toy company's many different lines, from the Black Series to the Star Wars Vintage Collection, with a range of items both for collectors looking for new pieces to display and kids looking to expand their play. Check out everything that's on hand for the press in the galleries below.

'Star Wars' Black Series Takes Over SDCC

Close

Hasbro's Star Wars collection spans a whole universe of television and film with a wide variety of collectibles made for fans of just about any property set within a galaxy far far away. Both Ahsoka and The Mandalorian are represented with Vintage Collection figures and sets that throwback to the toys of the 1970s and 80s. The former has a New Republic E-Wing and the KE-4 N4 droid, while the latter features a hallway set from Moff Gideon's Imperial Light Cruiser with new figures of Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, and the Shriek-Hawk Mandalorians, the latter of which Collider exclusively revealed. Also featured are some deeper-cut Black Series figures that pay homage to the comic Star Wars: The Last Command as well as new Yoda and Clone Commander Gree figures.

Bigger figures from the collection also highlight iconic characters like Darth Maul, who can be seen aboard a Sith Speeder with his lightsaber by his side. For those who want to feel like a villain, a Black Series Moff Gideon Premium Electronic Helmet will put fans behind the visor of Giancarlo Esposito's wicked character. Other goodies featured include a Force N' Tellier Darth Vader that reads out your fortune with Star Wars puns, retro figures bundled together from Episode II and Episode III, and a new set that lets the Mandalorian and Grogu fly together again.

Deadpool Leads Hasbro's Marvel Collection at SDCC