With San Diego Comic Con in full swing, fans of the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter will now have a chance to grow their collection as Hasbro has announced Boba Fett's starship as part of the Star Wars Vintage Collection line through a set of images from a tweet by Hasbro Pulse. Tying into the Book of Boba Fett television series, the set will be available for collectors to pre-order on July 23 beginning at 5:00 pm.

The set, which is shown in its traditional retro packaging, comes with Boba Fett's iconic starship and offers plenty of detail such as subtle hints of rust, showing its age. In addition to the ship, the set also comes with a figure of Boba Fett himself. The figure depicts Boba Fett, without his signature helmet, in his signature black robe that was seen in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Additional accessories include a couple of grenades, a clear plastic stand for the starship, a blaster, and a gaderffii staff which the character formed in his television spinoff show.

The reveal of Boba Fett's starship comes with a wave of new announcements from San Diego Comic-Con with other Star Wars figures on the way from the Vintage Collection such as Bo-Katan from The Mandalorian and Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. With Boba Fett's highly-detailed starship soon to be available to pick up, fans both young and old will be able to recreate their favorite scenes from the franchise's most iconic moments.

Despite his brief appearance in the original trilogy, Boba Fett remains one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise. The character would make his brief appearance again as a child played by Daniel Logan in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. The film portrayed Boba as both the young clone and the son of the notorious bounty hunter, Jango Fett, played by Temuera Morrison. The genetic template of Fett would lead to the creation of the clone army of the Republic with all the clones portrayed by Morrison himself.

Morrison would return to the franchise as an older version of Boba Fett in Season 2 of The Mandalorian before eventually getting his own spinoff show which has received four Primetime Emmy nominations. While it remains unknown if other figures for the show will be coming down the line, Boba Fett's starship remains an exciting set to look forward to when it debuts.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney Plus. Check out images of the vintage set and our interview with Morrison and Ming-Na Wen about the series below: