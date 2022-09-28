Hasbro's annual celebration of their product line, Pulse Con, is returning to your computers and mobile devices this weekend. The two-day virtual convention will stream live on Hasbro Pulse's YouTube channel Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1.

The event will be hosted by actor and influencer Khleo Thomas, and viewers will be treated to a number of panels hosted by Hasbro's toy designers and marketers, spotlighting their various product lines, including Star Wars, Power Rangers, Transformers, Marvel Legends, Indiana Jones, Fortnite, and the newly-revived sports figure line Starting Lineup. Viewers will be treated to new product reveals, behind-the-scenes details, and exclusive interviews. The convention will also spotlight Hasbro's new Selfie Series, which allows fans to order action figures with their own 3D-printed scanned heads. Members of Hasbro Pulse Premium will be able to pre-order selected new products from their website at 6 PM Eastern Time on October 1, after the convention wraps.

Notable attendees of Pulse Con include musical guests Murs and DJ Amen; Star Wars actors Simon Mario Kassianides (Axe Woves in The Mandalorian), Dee Bradley Baker (the Clone Troopers in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch), and Michelle Ang (Omega in The Bad Batch); Power Rangers actors Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Chance Perez, Jordon Fite, Tessa Rao, plus executive producer Simon Bennett; comics writers Melissa Flores and Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers), Larry Hama (G.I. Joe), and Nick Roche (Transformers); legendary MC D-Stroy; athletes Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, plus Julian Edelman and Brian Hoyer, both of the New England Patriots; prominent fans, including Transformers reviewer Thew Adams and Power Rangers enthusiast Andre; and pro wrestlers Johnny Gargano and Sergeant Slaughter. Slaughter has a long relationship with Hasbro, the military-themed grappler joined G.I. Joe in 1985, appearing in both the cartoon and in the action figure line.

Image via Hasbro

Pulse Con will begin at 11 AM Eastern Time on September 30 with a pre-show hosted by Thew Adams; panels covering Marvel Legends, Transformers, Power Rangers, Starting Lineup, and Fortnite will follow. Day 2 begins at 1 PM Eastern Time on October 1 and will feature G.I. Joe, Avalon Hill (Hasbro's wargame and strategic board game subsidiary, which produces Heroscape), Magic: The Gathering, Indiana Jones, and Star Wars. As part of their partnership with Toys for Tots, Hasbro will donate two toys to the charity for every Pulse Con Livestream viewer, up to 60,000 toys.

Stay tuned to Collider for more news from Pulse Con 2022.