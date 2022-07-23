In celebration of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro has revealed a new Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber, the ultimate Jedi killing weapon in the whole galaxy. The new lightsaber is part of the Hasbro Pulse collection, a line of toys and replicas inspired by the Extended Universe of the Star Wars franchise.

The release trailer of the Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber uses scenes from Rogue One and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the two last live-action productions to feature the iconic Sith Lord. In Rogue One, Darth Vader shows up right at the end of the movie in one of the most brutal and memorable fight scenes in the whole franchise. Vader is also a big part of Obi-Wan Kenobi, where we can witness the old Jedi fully embracing the Dark Side. That means the time was never better to wield a red lightsaber, as Darth Vader has become once more one of the scariest villains in pop culture.

Hasbro’s Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber has multiple activation modes, allowing fans to ignite the blade at different speeds. The progressive ignition effect also helps create the illusion you are wielding a real lightsaber while lurking in the shadows and waiting patiently for your Jedi prey. The collectible also comes with wall-cutting effects and unique sound effects that can turn your roleplaying experience into a true Star Wars adventure. Finally, the Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber can also mimic the sounds and light effects of lightsaber duels or battles between the Sith Lord and armies holding guns. That means all you are missing to become the most powerful Sith in the Galaxy is a group of Padawans to slay.

Darth Vader is not the only Star Wars character getting new Hasbro collectibles at this year’s SDCC. The toy developer has also announced new figures from Din Djarin, the main character of The Mandalorian, the spaceship the bounty hunter Boba Fett uses in The Book of Boba Fett, and even a special figurine of Cal Kestis, the hero from the Jedi: Fallen Order video game.

During the 2022 SDCC, Hasbro has also announced a new line of toys inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and multiple toys based on Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, Loki, and Beast. And, of course, Transformers also had a special place in Hasbro’s SDCC presence, with the presentation of a line of toys inspired by a new animated series.

The Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber will be available for pre-order today at 5 p.m. ET at Hasbro’s official website. Check out the collectible’s reveal trailer below: