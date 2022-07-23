Fan of Spider-Man? Wish you could have some classic Spider-Man toys to remember the joy of Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends to add to your collection? Hasbro Pulse is giving fans of the classic animated show from 1981 a new life in their Marvel Legends series! The toys include a 3-pack of Spidey, Firestarter, and Iceman as well as a Heralds of Galactus 2-pack that has Marvel's Fallen One and Terrax! Also getting his own toy is Spider-Man's foe himself, Scorpion!

The news was revealed on Hasbro Pulse's Twitter account and as part of a San Diego Comic-Con reveal, the Marvel Legends toys are available for pre-order. The tweet reads: "More #SDCC reveals swinging your way with The Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends 3-pack and the Heralds of Galactus 2-pack Available for pre-order beginning tomorrow at 5:00pm ET exclusively on Hasbro Pulse!"

Marvel Legends often provides us a connection back to our favorite properties and characters, and getting to revisit the 80s cartoon with the new series sounds like a perfect nod to the characters that filled many of our childhoods growing up. And honestly, having a Firestarter toy seems like a perfect addition to anyone's collection!

The series is part of the San Diego Comic-Con reveals "swinging" our way, but it also is part of a larger Spider-Man push that has been happening at the convention. We got information on the new animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and we also have a new series with Spidey and His Amazing Friends on Disney+, geared towards children that works so well as part of the larger Spider-Man animated world.

Going back to the old days of Spider-Man and hHs Amazing Friends is something that many fans have been doing now that the series is on Disney+. The series, which ran from 1981 to 1983, left its mark on the fans who watched it , nd even someone like me, who wasn't born yet, knew of how much people like my brother loved the cartoon. Pair that with the influx of Spider-Man content as a whole and it's just been an absolutely great time to be a fan of the world of Peter Parker as a whole. The figures are just a wonderful reminder of how much we all love these characters!

All the figures will be available for preorder on the Hasbro Pulse website at 5:00pm ET today. Check out the rest of the figures below:

