With the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con in full swing, Hasbro Pulse is rolling out brand-new collectibles to the Marvel Legends Series. As an exclusive SDCC reveal this year, the collector's offshoot of Hasbro Toys announced on Twitter a Marvel Legends Series Tesseract, and as a bonus the Cube comes with an exclusive Loki (Tom Hiddleston) collectible figure from Disney+'s MCU series Loki. The set will be available for pre-order at 5 p.m ET, ahead of Marvel's SDCC panel.

With the collection's brand-new release fans will get a large electronic Tesseract Cube that comes complete with an infinity stone inside the sculpted walls of the Cube. We don't have exact measurements until the set goes live on their site, but it looks nearly sized to scale. Similar to a set released in 2018 for Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) from Captain America: The First Avenger, the Cube is lit by opening it and turning on the translucent Space Stone which emits LED light. The outside of the Cube is smooth and sculpted within to give the appearance of a textured glow like from the films.

What's extra special about this new release is the Loki figure. Hasbro joined the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to snag the elusive God of Mischief himself! Hasbro Pulse has released a number of figures for the Marvel Legends Series from Loki, including a TVA-friendly version with VARIANT stamped across the back of his coat. This 2022 figure comes sans coat, styled as Loki is seen in the final episode of Season 1 when he and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) face off with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). The figure appears to come with the same points of articulation as the previous releases, as well as sculpted details to face, hair, arms and clothing. The really special addition is the Laevateinn, Loki's flaming sword he received from Kid Loki in the Void. In the image provided on the box, it appears the sword is engulfed in flames!

Image via Marvel Studios

Hasbro Pulse's post to Twitter reads:

An epic reveal at #SDCC, it's the Marvel Legends Series Tesseract featuring Loki! Available for pre-order beginning tomorrow at 5:00pm ET on Hasbro Pulse!

In the MCU, the Tesseract, which contains the Space Stone, has made a guest appearance in multiple films. Its history is vast, but it ended up on Earth when Loki's father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) brought it to be kept safely guarded by the humans that worshipped him. It was, naturally, eventually discovered in order to harness the immense power, and used for a number of misdeeds (see: Johann Schmidt during World War II), and also a few not-so-unsavory methods like Mar-Vell's (Annette Bening) attempt to save the Skrulls. It ended up with Loki, as seen in the pilot episode of Disney+'s Loki, when, during the Time Heist, he managed to get his hands on the Tesseract, essentially screwing up the Sacred Timeline and becoming what the TVA refer to as a Variant.

The Marvel Legends Series Tesseract and more will be available for pre-order on July 23 at 5 p.m. ET. All episodes of Loki Season 1 are available to stream on Disney+. Stayed tuned for more from SDCC and check out Hasbro Pulse's post and a Collider interview with Hiddleston below: