Action figures are arguably more popular than ever. Especially license figures for some of our favorite franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. While you could keep buying figures for all your favorite characters, have you ever personally wanted to be in the Star Wars or Marvel universe? Well now you can as one of the best toy makers for the last decade, Hasbro, is letting you put your own face on an action figure thanks to 3D printing technology.

In a video released by CNN, Hasbro's Head of Global Design and Development Brian Chapman announced the very exciting news. Dubbed the “Selfie Series”, by just scanning your face using the Hasbro Mobile app you can become a part of your favorite franchise. The Hasbro Print Factory will recreate your head and put it on a standard toy body. They have partnered with the 3D printer company Formlabs to produce your personalized figure for the affordable price of $59.99. It’s important to note that Hasbro will not sell a user’s face data, and it will delete your data after 60 days.

Hasbro has so many amazing franchises to try this new tech out on with Marvel, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, and Ghostbusters just to name a few. Their Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series lines in particular have been some of the best six inch action figures on the market. All their products have such an amazing attention to detail and that only got even better when Hasbro implemented facial scan technology on most of their figures a few years back. With this new line, it appears the company is giving a version of that technology to the fans for them to run while with.

Image via Hasbro

The possibilities are endless with this line, and it will be interesting to see what kind of “standard bodies” you will be able to choose from. In the video, Hasbro mostly showed off the uniforms of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Ghostbusters. In an era where customizable game controllers and sneakers have become the norm, putting your own head on an action figure is the next fun evolution in merchandising. Also, toy collecting has always been a hobby based on hunting down exclusive action figures.

Whether it's at Comic Con or retailers like Target, everywhere you go there are always exclusive figures to find. Now Hasbro has given fans the chance to let you become your own unique exclusive figure that no one else can have. The Selfie Series will be available this fall and, while we anxiously wait to put our faces on an action figure, you can also visit Hasbro’s website to see their latest additions to all their great lines of figures. You can watch a behind-the-scenes video from Formlabs below: