Fans don’t have to go to a galaxy far, far away to get their hands on the new Star Wars merchandise. Hasbro announced during a livestream for its Pulse Premium members that new figures would be available for purchase. From the obscure to the fan favorites, Star Wars aficionados can purchase new likenesses of certain characters starting October 28.

Among these figures are Savage Opress, Yord Fandar, and, of course, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Savage Opress made his Star Wars debut in Dave Filoni’s highly regarded animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The brother of Darth Maul, Savage is chosen to be manipulated by the Nightsisters of Dathomir. Savage is a part of the Star Wars Black Series, according to the press release, and is available for $33.99.

“Star Wars: The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series.” Also up for grabs is a Yord Fandar from the short-lived series The Acolyte. This figure is marketed as part of the Vintage Collection and sells at $16.99. This collection also includes an Obi-Wan figure, popularized in live-action notably by Ewan McGregor his self-titled series and prequel films.

More Star Wars Figures Are to Come

Close

The recent MCM Comic Con event held in London revealed more figures for purchase, including Sebulba, Luminara, and Shaak Ti. These three characters were first revealed in the Star Wars prequel series and have had varying appearances in the animated shows. Sebulba is the dangerous Dug in The Phantom Menace pod race, while Luminara and Shaak Ti are both part of the Jedi Council.

The Vintage Collection will also release Aurra Sing, and Lieutenant Callahan from Disney+’s Ahsoka series. While some of these figures will be a welcome addition to any collection, others seem like salt in the wound for some fans. Collecting Yord will always remind viewers that one of the most inventive and original series was axed too quickly. Yord (Charlie Barnett) appears in The Acolyte before his heroic death. The series was canceled after only one season, which was an effective villain origin story for Amandla Stenebrg’s Osha. The rest, however, is a dream for any collector. All figures are available for preorder on October 30, 1 pm EST on Hasbro Pulse. Fans can also revisit their favorite Star Wars properties, streaming for subscribers on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+