The horror genre has always been used to discuss real-world problems, with creators utilizing twisted metaphors and nonstop gore to represent issues they saw in society. And with the medium's love of the classic "teens running from a masked killer" plotline, recent years have seen an increase in movies trying to portray the problems experienced by youth today... which gets pretty undercut when the studio decides to cast a bunch of 30-year-olds as high schoolers. Sure, a great actor can pull off any age, but watching adults take on these issues lessens the gravity of how much they impact real children — which is what makes Tara Subkoff's #Horror work so devastatingly well.

It follows a group of rich tweens who gather for a sleepover, the girls getting ready to sneak drinks, spill gossip, and post all over social media in a fun-filled night that'll make many viewers feel nostalgic. That's what makes it especially disappointing when the good vibes are hampered by not only rampant bullying, but a masked killer, with their fun night spiraling into pure terror as these kids are forced to escape someone intent on ending their lives way too early. By actually casting children in these roles, Subkoff makes #Horror unnerving on multiple levels, not only creating numerous hard-to-watch scenes of literal kids getting hunted down but, with the vicious bullying at its center, emphasizing the devastating impact this kind of hatred has on so many youths today.

The Horror Genre Isn’t a Place for Kids

Image via IFC Midnight

While #Horror's plot is one that fans have seen countless times before, its focus on a group of young girls immediately sets the film apart in truly stomach-churning ways. The main protagonist of these wealthy hooligans is Sam (Sadie Seelert), a nervous, thoroughly middle-class girl heading to a sleepover with her rich classmates; she's intimidated not only by the queen bee host, Sofia (Bridget McGarry), but has already suffered bullying from the slightly maniacal Cat (Haley Murphy), who's been invited in the hopes of easing tensions within the group. Despite the girls' sly jabs at one another, the first act is shockingly sweet, with scenes like an impromptu fashion show reminding viewers that any negativity is just youthful bluster, which makes the appearance of a masked murderer so, so much more unsettling. Because, while many horror movies feature "teens" as the victims, few are brave enough to cast actual children in these roles, recognizing how not only scary but utterly disgusting moments, like one girl being brutally stabbed to death or another having her throat ripped open, are when it's actual kids going through it. It's an impactful kind of fear, one that unnerves on a multitude of levels and makes #Horror's core themes hit that much harder for all.

It may shock viewers to learn that while #Horror's gore is unsettling, some of the film's most disquieting moments come when there's not a drop of blood onscreen. It's hard for scary films to make audiences understand how destructive bullying is; portrayals usually oscillate between canned cajoles that sound straight out of a '70s sitcom or outright physical violence. #Horror shows through the cutting comments of its main characters, a surprisingly poignant depiction of how bullying usually looks, one that is completely devoid of physical attacks but filled with scathing words and shockingly intimate insults. Aided by its brilliant cast of child actresses, it makes audiences truly feel for these characters, forcing them to empathize with their innocent pain by showing how even one petty comment can completely shatter a kid's self-esteem. And by spotlighting that even one-time aggressors are just lashing out in defense, it makes each child's character an endearing one, which is what makes their ensuing massacre especially sickening to watch. #Horror recognizes that the truly horrific films are the ones that create characters viewers hate to see get hurt, something that it accomplished instantly by casting children but furthers by showing how bullying has ravaged each of their lives in uniquely terrible ways. It showcases the disastrous effects of this social phenomenon and uses the girls' death to represent how bullies can make children feel like their life really is over — while providing ample, completely disgusting gore, of course.

'#Horror' Shows What True Fear Is