A lot of 'SNL' stars are also part of the show.

HBO Max has released a new teaser for That Damn Michael Che, an original comedy series that’ll be available next month. The series, as the title implies, features Michael Che, one of the head writers and comedians of Saturday Night Live.

The teaser shows Che talking to the camera, while scenes from different sketches are highlighted as the actor talks. It’s clear from the video that the show will not avoid touchy subjects like racial conflicts, as some of the footage shown pokes fun at stereotypical images of Black and white people, including an image from cops shooting a basketball.

Che's speech is a joke in itself since the comedian starts to talk about how some people complain about what he writes, saying that they don’t want their children to see that on TV. Che tells us that he wants his children to see everything, because "it’s bad enough they are growing without a father."

Like most projects made by SNL stars, That Damn Michael Che will feature not only the titular Che, but will also include appearances from other SNL alums like Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Che's Weekend Update co-host, Colin Jost. The list of guest stars includes Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man. Besides writing and acting, Che is also an executive producer of the show, together with Lorne Michaels, Erin Doyle and Oz Rodriguez.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

This groundbreaking new original comedy series uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more, from Michael’s perspective.

All six episodes of That Damn Michael Che will be available on HBO Max this May 6. You can check out the teaser below.

