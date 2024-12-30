Horror has changed over the last few years, with smarter, more elevated movies like Talk to Me becoming what's popular now. Still, that doesn't mean that gory slashers have disappeared. No better proof of this can be found than in Damien Leone's Terrifier franchise, where every film is bigger than the last, and Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) has become the new horror icon. Terrifier is purposely made to be dirty, grindhouse trash, with graphic kills and over-the-top madness.

Surprisingly, the films have not only been popular with fans but with critics as well. Leone is now talking about a Terrifier 4, and while that's certain to get a lot of attention, more love needs to be given to a similar slasher and its followups. Before there was ever Art the Clown and Terrifier, there was Victor Crowley (Kane Hodder) and Hatchet. It's been years since we had a sequel. Now, more than ever, it's time for Hatchet 5!

The First 'Hatchet' Came Out at the Wrong Time

The first Hatchet film came out in the U.S. on September 7, 2007. With its plot about a disfigured killer in the swampy woods named Victor Crowley, it was a movie best suited for twenty years earlier than the latter half of the 2000s. Horror was in a different place in 2007. The slasher craze resurrected by Wes Craven's Scream had died out earlier in the decade. Thanks to the likes of Saw and Hostel, more realistic "torture porn" movies were what scared audiences in a post 9/11, Iraq War world, not some hulking killer in overalls who looked like he'd walked off the set of Wrong Turn or The Hills Have Eyes.

Adam Green's Hatchet was pure '80s slasher mayhem, a bloody tribute to a past era. Not only did it have Hodder, who had played Jason Voorhees in four Friday the 13th films, as its titular villain, but it also had small parts filled by Candyman's Tony Todd, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Robert Englund, and Joshua Leonard from The Blair Witch Project. It was a love letter for horror fans, but with its limited theatrical release, it mostly went straight to DVD in a time before streaming, so unless you were a hardcore splatter fan, you may have missed it.

'Hatchet's Sequels Built Victor Crowley Into the Perfect Slasher Villain

Hatchet was so loved by those hardcore fans that it led to a sequel, Hatchet II, in 2010, also directed by Adam Green. Hodder was back as Victor Crowley, which now established him as a villain to be reckoned with in the genre. He was big and brutal like Jason, but in a way, even more frightening because we got to see his ghastly face. The sequel also established the final girl, a must-have for slashers. In the first film, Marybeth Dunston was played by Tamara Feldman, but in the sequel, Danielle Harris took over the role, which was a perfect choice since she was already beloved by horror fans for playing the young Jamie Lloyd in Halloween 4 and Halloween 5.

Hatchet had an origin story for our killer, and the sequel, like so many Halloween and Friday the 13th movies, picked up where the last one ended. In 2013, Hatchet III happened, even though Victor Crowley was so dead at the end of Hatchet II that a return should have been impossible. Danielle Harris returned too, as well as more horror veterans like Caroline WIlliams, Sid Haig, Zach Galligan, and Derek Mears. The quadrilogy ended in 2017 with Victor Crowley. It was a subpar outing, and with Harris mostly missing, it didn't feel like an appropriate end, with a post-credits sequence even teasing a fifth installment. Still, Crowley had his time, and horror had moved on. Then came Art the Clown.

Today's Era of Horror Is the Perfect Setting for a 'Hatchet' Comeback

With not only the success of Terrifier, but this year's acclaimed In a Violent Nature, which had another hulking, disfigured killer, now is the time for Victor Crowley to return for Hatchet 5. These days, gore is celebrated as art and no longer looked down upon. Even if it's not big enough for a theatrical release, a Hatchet 5 would be perfect for a streaming service like Shudder where it would still get a vast number of eyes on it. With Kane Hodder not getting any younger (he's 69 now), and Danielle Harris hoping for a return to the Halloween franchise which unfortunately will most likely never happen, it's now or never to see Crowley hatcheting his victims again.

Adam Green wants it too, but he knows a fifth film has to be different. In 2018, he told JoBlo, "If there is a HATCHET 5 "Victor Crowley" will be leaving the swamp. Can't say anything more yet, but I purposely brought him back in this new film in a way where the rules have slightly changed. We'll see if we get to make a part 5 in a few years!"

It's been more than a few years. Give me Hatchet 5! Even Art the Clown wouldn't dare mess with Victor Crowley.

