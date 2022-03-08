Adam Green’s Hatchet has perhaps one of the most impactful and appropriate taglines in recent memory: "Old School American Horror." It does exactly what it says on the tin, paying playful and loving homage to the great slashers of the 1980s, such as A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th. This simple tagline was one of the key selling points of the brilliant marketing campaign, promising anyone who had grown up obsessed with horror something they would love. After all, it was made by someone who was just like them.

Green was eight years old when he attended a summer camp and was told to watch out for "Hatchetface," a mysterious menace he ended up writing his own origin story for. 20 years later, he developed the idea into his first feature film, which would put him on the horror map. A lifelong fan of scary movies, he approached his project with a fanboy energy that elevated the final product and proved to be exactly what the genre needed at just the right time. More than any other horror franchise, the Hatchet movies perfectly harken back to old-school horror while still bringing something fresh and new to the genre.

Hatchet tells the story of Ben (Joel Moore) and Marcus (Deon Richmond), two friends vacationing in New Orleans to help Ben get over his recent breakup. They end up on a haunted swamp tour with a group of strangers, and within the span of one night, find themselves at the mercy of the gruesomely disfigured hands of Victor Crowley (Kane Hodder), the local monster legend who turns out to be very real. On paper, it looks like your average slasher flick, albeit one with an enviable cast that includes not just Hodder (who's played Jason Vorhees on four different occasions), but also genre icons like Robert Englund, Tony Todd, and Joshua Leonard. However, every aspect of Hatchet’s production is handled with such love and enthusiasm that it distinguishes itself not only from the average slasher but from the styles of horror that were prevalent at the time.

'Hatchet' Was Not Like the Other Horror Movies of Its Time

Released in 2006, Hatchet was something of an anomaly. The likes of Saw and Hostel had established the trend dubbed "torture porn," which used visceral violent imagery in a heightened yet personal way. Remakes of classic '70s horror films were also becoming popular, with The Hills Have Eyes, The Omen, and When A Stranger Calls all releasing the same year. After the sophomoric horror boom of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, the genre was leaning more toward serious stories with darker visual and narrative tones. This could have left Hatchet without an audience, but with its tagline acting as a beacon for nostalgic horror fans, it garnered huge online attention way before shooting had even wrapped. A basic yet impactful teaser trailer harkened back to the traditions of Elm Street, and the interest of Fangoria magazine helped the movie to find both its audience and its distributor.

Hatchet firmly straddles the line between horror and comedy and pulls it off with ease. Scenes flip between creative violence and a silly sense of humor that works thanks to a charismatic cast and a good sense of comedic timing. Where the average slasher fills the space between kills with boring, largely pointless dialogue ridden with situational clichés, Hatchet kicks back like it is among friends and allows the characters to develop through their amusing observations and interactions. Great chemistry between the players really sells the friendly vibe of the whole movie, with Moore and Richmond feeling like real friends, and Parry Shen turning in a hilarious performance as the hapless tour guide.

'Hatchet' Is an Old-School Horror Slasher

And the "old school" mission statement doesn’t refer only to the genre or story tropes. Green has a passion for making films the old-fashioned way, meaning all practical effects, no CGI, and a real hands-on approach from all involved. With a meager budget of just $1.5 million, doing things practically was not only a financial necessity, but also presented interesting creative challenges that the crew was eager to take on. In the first movie alone, limbs are pulled off, bodies are chopped down the middle, and jaws are ripped apart and decimated with a handheld sander. Not only did the effects and makeup teams have lots of wacky ideas to bring to life, but the camera crew got creative in making the practical effects look as real and seamless as possible.

All the Hatchet films know exactly who their audience is and cater to that target very closely. The blend of horror and humor shoves it firmly into camp territory, inciting reactions from its audience in the tradition of midnight screenings and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The most flamboyant and ridiculous deaths practically hold up studio-audience-style "laugh" cue cards, as if sharing a joke among friends. Powering right past the Eli Roth-level of horror comedy that gets its laughs mostly from dialogue while taking its violence quite seriously, Green embraces an almost vaudeville style of scares, where the world is a stage, and the audience is hungry for evermore sensational thrills. It may not be a thought-provoking or intellectual movie series, but it is one that encourages its viewer to sit back and have fun with the absurdity.

The 'Hatchet' Movies Still Have a Strong Emotional Core

This is not to say that the Hatchet films are an empty or soulless experience. The audience grows to know and like the characters before their untimely demise, striking an intriguing balance between sympathy and schadenfreude. Although the weird and wonderful ways they die are fun to watch, the audience is still sad to see the characters go. The franchise's strong emotional core is one of many invaluable assets in Hatchet’s arsenal. A number of the characters have gone through varying levels of struggle in their lives. And more interestingly, the villain of the piece, Victor Crowley himself, has suffered the most.

Green’s backstory for ol’ Hatchetface is surprisingly heartfelt: Born disfigured, young Crowley was brought up in isolation by his single father, who dedicated his life to raising the boy. However, his deformities drew the taunts of local kids, and one fateful night, a few hoodlums accidentally set fire to the Crowley house, with Victor trapped inside, and his father trying to break the door down from the outside with a hatchet, unwittingly striking Victor in the face and killing him. Crowley Sr. (also played by Hodder) eventually dies of heartbreak, and legend says that Victor stalks the swamp at night looking for his father. This part of the story, told in flashback, lays an emotional foundation for the first film, allowing even this monster to be a sympathetic figure.

Loss is a key theme of Hatchet. It's striking how the characters react to the violent deaths of those they care about. A key player who goes on to be the Final Girl and carry the rest of the series is Marybeth (played first by Tamara Feldman and later by scream queen Danielle Harris), a local woman attending the swamp tour to search for her father and brother, who have disappeared. She is the only one who knows about the very real danger of Crowley and has come ready to fight for her life in order to protect her family. When she eventually finds what remains of them, her terror is palpable. After seeing Marcus dispatched in an elaborate fashion, Ben vomits heartily (which was unsimulated, according to the DVD trilogy commentary — a touch of realism Green requested) and bursts into tears. Such emotionally charged responses are rare in a slasher film and help to bring a human element to the horror.

What Happens in the 'Hatchet' Sequels?

While its limited theatrical release was nothing remarkable, the prior momentum built up on the festival circuit led to huge success with home media sales, and by 2008, a sequel was announced. With the first movie ending by cutting abruptly to black mid-action, Green made the interesting choice to pick up exactly where he left off, with Marybeth narrowly escaping death at Crowley’s hands. In Hatchet II, she rushes into town to seek the help of Reverend Zombie (Todd), who recruits a motley crew of bikers and hicks to venture back out into the swamp and end Crowley’s reign of terror. Zombie is expanded from his original cameo into a full character and interesting secondary villain, giving Todd a fun chance to explore the role, while Marybeth is now played by Danielle Harris. With twice as many dishes on the buffet, Crowley goes up for a second helping, and by the end of the night, the swamp is covered in fleshy debris.

Hatchet III — efficiently helmed by BJ McDonnell, who manned the steady-cam for the first two films — again picks up immediately from the end of its predecessor, with Marybeth staggering into the local police station, bloodied and armed, to report the swamp massacre. She is held as a suspect while a local journalist looks to prove that Victor Crowley is real, dragging Marybeth out once again into the swamp. This time, law enforcement is involved, and Crowley has entire SWAT teams to tear apart. In the style of the many slasher sequels of the ‘80s, it doesn’t really care to do anything different, because it has found its niche and knows what its audience wants. The first three films basically amount to three nighttime swamp massacres at the hands of a scary, hulking unkillable monster man, and they are an absolute riot.

The fourth and to date final movie in the series, titled Victor Crowley, gives the narrative a little room to breathe, starting off with the only survivor of the third film. Time has passed since the massacre, and final boy Andrew is struggling to cope with the terrifying ordeal he managed to live through. However, a plane he is a passenger on just happens to crash over Louisiana and guess which swamp he finds himself wrecked in? More bloody chaos ensues, and a post-credits sequence leaves it open to further sequels. Indeed, there has been talk of Green making a fifth and even sixth Hatchet, although nothing has been verified yet.

The ‘Hatchet’ Franchise Is Made by and for Horror Lovers

In terms of cast, the Hatchet series has become like a variety show featuring many big names in horror. While Hodder plays Crowley all four times and Todd’s part was developed in Hatchet II, the later movies boast the likes of Felissa Rose, Dave Sheridan, Tiffany Shepis, Sid Haig, and Caroline Williams. It is like a reunion show, or a convention, where horror fans can go knowing that they will be entertained by fun and talented artists. There is no doubt that Green (who returned to direct the fourth film) is the Dewey Finn of filmmaking and that his set is a classroom run by the coolest substitute teacher: A lot of quality work gets done, but in a fun environment that everybody enjoys being a part of. His approach is all about enjoyment, and this energy shows itself in every frame of the movies.

Hatchet brought some much-needed levity to what was becoming an increasingly serious genre. While other horrors zeroed in on relatable, human-based scares or darkly-colored ghost stories, the Hatchet series embodied the vibrant, youthful energy of the wider horror community; they were a reflection of everything the fandom held dear. Victor Crowley could go on terrorizing the swamp (or space or even Manhattan) for decades to come, but even if this is where the series ends, he will continue to be a figurehead for generations of horror fans.