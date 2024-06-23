The Big Picture Hatching uses psychoanalytical themes to showcase compelling body horror with a reverse transformation that captivates.

Alli becomes a sympathetic character, victim to a manipulative family, adding depth to the horror narrative.

The film's stark contrast and thematic distinction draw attention to Alli's grotesque physical appearance in a pristine setting.

While most films use horror tools to deliver subtext and elusive themes, Hatching uses a psychoanalytical thesis to deliver us repulsive and arresting body horror. The film keeps its analysis of the divided self on the surface, but this really ends up being an excuse to showcase their talents in creating a compelling creature that continually demands our attention. Starting as a comically grotesque hatchling, then increasingly twisting into a more familiar yet uncanny form, Alli (Herrta Karen during the early stages, then Siiri Solalinna) undergoes an almost reverse transformation that becomes more unsettling than just plain body horror. From the idea of the fractured psyche to the stark contrast of the baby pink surroundings, everything is manufactured for our eyes to gravitate towards Alli. Yet, shockingly, Alli becomes one of the more sympathetic characters of the film, making her more than just another example of brilliant body horror, as her character becomes driven by a malevolent underdog notion that makes her all the more mesmerizing.

'Hatching' Is About the Divided Self

Hatching opens up with a montage of a picture-perfect family, all wrapped in crisp collars, knit sweaters and a soft pastel palette. The tone of the film immediately shifts with the obligatory bad omen during the beginning, as a crow ominously flies into the window, marking the upcoming supernatural events. Sorry, that's not where the tonal shift occurs; it happens when the crow flies into the house and Tinja (Solalinna) catches it, gently bundling it into a towel when her mother (Sophia Heikkila) snaps its neck. Welcome to the family! This immediately sets up Matka as the matriarch of the household, responsible for ensuring everyone remains camera-ready for her vlog and demanding nothing less than perfection. Throughout the film, this pressure largely remains on Tinja's shoulders, as she prepares for her gymnastics competition in an excruciatingly demanding way.

Learning from her mother, one day, Tinja finds an injured crow and decides to put it out of its misery by smashing a rock against its skull. This leads to the discovery of an egg, which she takes home and tenderly nurtures. As the pressure Matka and she puts on herself increases, so does the egg, cracking open at the same time as when Tinja first cries, opening up the floodgates for Jungian themes of the divided self. Seen most notably in The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the idea of the divided self is also linked with good vs evil, as usually there is a gentle and compassionate side, with its more feral and violent counterpart that represents the "primal instincts" of a human.

In the same vein as Jekyll and Hyde, Tinja's psyche buckles under the barrage of pressure and is fractured into two, resulting in the more animalistic and instinct-driven Alli. She is the physical manifestation of Tinja's frustration, able to act on all the repressed impulses or intrusive thoughts Tinja may have. As such, with Tinja so concerned about her appearance due to her mother's commands, and so disconnected from her primal self, she is horrified every time Alli commits these violent acts, from hunting down the neighbor's dog who was disturbing Tinja's sleep, to terrorizing her only friend who would have taken her position in the gymnastics competition. Every slight tinge of resentment Tinja feels ends up compounding into this violent act that her counterpart would perform for her. Though it is intriguing to pick apart the Jungian symbolism, Alli far surpasses what she personifies, and becomes a visceral entity of her own.

'Hatching's Reverse Body Horror Steals the Show

Alli completely dominates the screen at each stage of her transformation, and even though she slowly begins to take the form of Tinja, her appearance becomes more disturbing with each step. Fittingly, the film chose a crow as the first form of Alli, a bird that is known for its mimicry abilities. She is introduced as a human-sized baby crow, slick with slime and tufts of mangled feathers sprouting sporadically across her wrinkled baby skin. With menacing claws and beady eyes, the physical effects of the animatronic puppet are fairly gruesome, albeit slightly comical in her cooing and infant-like behaviors next to the adolescent Tinja. Gradually, more human-like features begin to seemingly sprout overnight, as her skeletal wings are replaced by arms and hair grows from her scalp. This amalgamation of features becomes the basis of the film's body horror, combining recognizable animal and human elements together in an uncanny way that we cannot pull our eyes off of.

But what really steals the show is the sort of reverse transformation of the body horror subject. Unlike the devastating spiral into monstrosity you would typically see in body horror, Alli becomes more and more recognizable. Each stage is debilitating and grotesque, leaving us with unique images that stay seared into our minds. But, it is most damning in one of her final phases of her metamorphosis, where she claws off her large beak and leaves it in a pool of saliva and blood in Tinja's cupboard. We only get to see a glimpse of this stage, where she stalks Tinja's gymnastics competitor in the darkness of the night, only momentarily standing under a streetlight where the flap of skin around her misaligned teeth and jaw is shot. The visually haunting scene also captures the last time we see Alli in her less-than-human form, as she finally takes on all the physical attributes of Tinja barring a few scars. It is difficult to re-conciliate the fully-fledged Alli with the baby we had initially seen, making the final character evoke even more uneasiness and horror, especially as the film tumbles into the ambiguous yet sinister note in the finale.

'Hatching' Uses Contrast to Draw Our Attention to the Body Horror

Hatching completely strives to make Alli the center of attention, as she becomes the pocket of darkness and gore in the light and photogenic setting. From the opening scenes of the film, our eyes are assaulted with a sickening amount of perfection, with pastel pink colors and floral patterns lurking in every corner of the frame. The shots are filmed with an effervescent quality, making the home appear as a dream-like dollhouse rather than the real "simple life" Matka portrays in her vlogs. Visually, Alli becomes a stark point of contrast to her surroundings, with just her slimy and disturbing physical appearance threatening the image Matka strives to build. Even her egg, which grows so enormously, completely disembowels Tinja's fluffy pink bear, becoming harsh next to the dainty and modernly vintage household.

As a "mom vlogger" who idolizes "everyday life," Matka manicures her family's image to every minute detail, ensuring every crack is covered and wrinkles are ironed out. She becomes a domineering and malicious caricature of a mom vlogger who poises her porcelain life for her viewers, an idea that also contrasts everything Alli represents. Alli becomes thematically salient as well in this way, becoming the only presence in the house that hasn't been precisely groomed and manufactured to the household's image. In this pristine and constructed fantasy, Alli becomes a real and visceral entity – a mirror to both Tinja and Matka of a hidden self they cannot ignore anymore. As such, we are not only aesthetically drawn to the body horror of Hatching, but also its thematic distinction, effortlessly demanding our attention in every shot Alli appears in.

Alli Is the Most Sympathetic Character in 'Hatching'

This distinction is also why Alli is one of the more sympathetic characters in Hatching, as she essentially becomes the victim to this barbarically faux family. Though she is the more graphically violent character, she is free of manipulation or deceit, and thus, we can almost respect her instinct-driven personality. This is also due to the intrinsic link between her and Tinja, as she takes on a twisted spirit guardian role like in M3gan, but in a more primal way that feels freeing rather than sinister. The sympathy is really heightened when Tinja finally rejects Alli, who becomes understandably confused and hurt. As the person who raised Alli and the only attachment Alli has in the real world, it also casts Tinja in a more negative light, subsequently almost painting Alli as the victim – Tinja is all she has ever known, and she had been trying to protect her in the only way she knew how.

With the tyrannical and robotic Matka, the subservient and passive father (Jani Volanen) and an entitled and obnoxious brother (Oiva Ollila), there aren't many other characters that evoke the same mixture of feelings. Though we cannot advocate Alli’s violent reactions, she is reminiscent of Frankenstein's monster: hidden away due to her monstrous traits and eventually rejected by her only parental figure. Instead of being the traditionally monstrous example of body horror, Alli is a tragic figure that was doomed from the very start, being raised by a mother who had suppressed so much. As such, when we watch Hatching, it is not its Jungian insights that enrapture us, but its captivating take on body horror, executed through the reverse transformation, the extreme contrast with its picturesque surroundings, and the sympathy Alli inspires.

