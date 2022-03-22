There have been a lot of great horror films that have come from IFC Midnight over the last couple of years. Now, one of the studio’s next horror stories, Hatching, is coming to theaters April 29 before releasing on VOD May 17. In preparation for the Finnish film’s release, IFC has dropped a new poster for Hatching that hauntingly teases the film's story.

The poster is a very simple, but effectively creepy design that sees a silhouette of a girl holding a glowing egg against a floral background. The poster does a great job of setting up the unsettling tone of the film, which follows twelve-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), who, after bringing home the egg of a wounded bird, finds herself nurturing a creature that is both her closest companion against the attentions of her obsessive mother, and a living horror for the rest of her family.

From this new poster and the trailer that IFC released a few months ago, Hatching looks to be a uniquely eerie creature feature. Anyone who has been a part of a sports team has dealt with their fair share of obsessive parents. Whether it be their own or someone they know’s parents. Because of that, this film has a relatable edge that most stories in this sub-genre just do not have, while at the same time harkening back to the creature features of the 1980s that had an emphasis on special effects.

RELATED: ‘Hatching’ Review: Finnish Creature Feature Revels in the Horrors of Girlhood and Cracking Under Eggpectations | Sundance 2022

With creature effects supervisor Gustav Hoegen working on this project, who has been behind the look of films like Star Wars and Jurassic World, Hatching already has one leg up in that regard. The bird creature transformation effects appear to be more reminiscent of classic films like An American Werewolf in London rather than your modern monster movie. All this was reiterated by director Hanna Bergholm and stars Siiri Solalinna and Sophia Heikkilä when interviewed by Collider's own Steven Weintraub.

Hatching premiered at this year's Sundance to glowing reviews. Directed by Bergholm and written by Ilja Rautsi, it looks like this is going to be a creature feature that fans of the sub-genre will want to keep their eye on. It has everything a fan of the sub-genre would want from a horror film like this. There is a creepy atmosphere, disturbing body horror, and real world parallels that just makes the fantastical terrors that much more poignant.

Hatching releases in theaters on April 29, and on VOD on May 17. Check out the new poster below:

