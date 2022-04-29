The new Finnish body horror film, Hatching, is quite something to behold.

Originally premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the film follows 12-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) as she leads a seemingly idyllic life with a loving family. However, all is not what it seems. Her mother is both controlling and obsessive about creating a perfect image, no matter the toll it takes on her daughter. This comes in the form of extreme pressure on her to succeed in gymnastics and keep up appearances that the family is flawless. Seeking solace from the scrutiny of her home life, she soon discovers a mysterious egg in the woods that seems to have come from a bird that was killed by her mother. After taking it home, the young girl discovers it contains something she would have never expected — the creature soon hatches and begins to wreak havoc on her life by acting on Tinja’s repressed emotions. She seems to share a bond with the creature, a connection that only continues to grow as the film goes on. This may sound like the type of "monster as metaphor" story that you’ve seen before, but there is an element that elevates the film to greater heights.

This comes in the form of the look and feel of the creature itself that becomes central to the film. It is a hybrid between human and bird, a terrifying force of nature that remains impossible to look away from. From the moment it emerges out of the massive egg that Tinja has been hiding in her room, she is horrified yet taken in by it. You soon realize that this is no creation of CGI but something you could actually reach out to touch. As outlined by director Hanna Bergholm, the creature was one she always wanted to ensure had a “physical presence.” Drawing inspiration from creatures like E.T., she said it was important to be able to see the features and expressions as the result of an animatronic puppet. She turned to acclaimed designer Gustav Hoegen, who had previously worked on science fiction projects like Prometheus and a whole host of Star Wars films. Hoegen’s puppet is a stunning creation that is then brought to life by five people and a remote control that is used for facial expressions. It is this meticulous work that makes the creature such an integral part of the experience that would be lacking without it and frequently is when looking at other movies that fall short.

Too often, modern horror and cinema broadly can opt to just throw a bunch of CGI at the screen, which can range from being serviceable to downright distracting. When done wrong, it can all end up feeling artificial. With creatures in particular, unconvincing effects can take you out of the moment even when the rest of the film is going along rather well. Think of the last act of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings where characters ride a dragon or in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City when there is the brief appearance of a zombie dog. Both end up feeling hollow as we can see that these things aren’t actually there and instead operate as weightless, unconvincing approximations of reality. It all regrettably removes any lingering sense of tension that could be had with more grounded creatures, to the detriment of the entire film. By comparison, in seeing the creature in Hatching, you can observe every detail as it creeps toward Tinja and feel your breath catch in your throat at the haunting visual.

From the distinct way the creature walks to the way it slowly begins to transform, there is just never a dull moment when getting to witness the creature in action. It gets under your skin so thoroughly that your mind begins to believe this could be a real being. It keeps you invested in the film, thus making the emotional impact of its journey all the more comprehensive. When built upon such a strong foundation, it all serves as a necessary reminder of how good practical effects can instill a film with a real sense of physicality and atmosphere, putting you on edge as you see an actual being move around. You feel both a combination of revulsion and sympathy when you see just how genuinely expressive it is, guaranteeing that the effects never feel out of place as they draw you deeper into the story with each passing moment. When interwoven with other effects later in the film, these tools feel more purposeful in how they are deployed and completely convincing in their construction. It is utterly all-encompassing, a loving testament to the value of giving room for good craftsmanship that doesn’t cut corners.

It feels both old-fashioned in its commitment to using creature effects while being quite forward-thinking in the manner it uses the effects to tell a new story. Even as Hatching is not without flaw, the attention to detail is crucial to making it a unique experience. What makes it all work is that, even in the occasional moments when the film begins to lose narrative focus, you can’t help but be won back over any time the creature reappears. It also doesn’t remain stagnant in its portrayal, constantly keeping you on your toes. It never coasts off of the same visuals for very long as the creature goes through a process of “molting” where it sheds its old feathers and skin to begin to more closely resemble Tinja herself.

You feel absolutely every moment of this change as the young girl can actually reach out and grasp the decaying parts of the creature as they begin to fall away. It all creates a downright squishy and even smelly sensibility in its terror, providing the very best of what body horror like this can be. It is worth praising for that alone, making for a narrative that is as darkly delightful as it is deadly.

