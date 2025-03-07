The best part of working a horrible job is complaining about it. Family members, friends, coworkers, and strangers in line with you for coffee—it doesn't matter who; nothing hits quite like kvetching about your horrible workplace after a long day. Food service workers have Waiting, journalists have The Devil Wears Prada, and office workers have Office Space. But another film that highlights the casual drudgery of the contemporary workplace is somewhat obscure Bartleby. Bartleby is a 2001 absurdist comedy based on the short story "Bartleby the Scrivener" by Moby Dick author Herman Melville. Following the titular Bartleby (Crispin Glover) as his oddities begin to grate on The Boss (David Paymer), Bartleby captures the exact late capitalist malaise that plagues the modern workplace.

'Bartleby' Is Relatable

Bartleby's strangely rigid routine and continual shirking of his duties might read as odd to some—and he is a bit weird. But there's something very relatable about him. His repeated catchphrase of "I would prefer not to" might irk his coworkers, but anyone who's worked a dead-end job knows the apathy that can creep into office life. The monotony of your actual job duties clashes with the strange office politics you're expecting to navigate—all the while, you spend most of your waking hours in a stuffy, vaguely hostile office building that probably hasn't been updated in twenty years. Glover gives one of his oddest performances (which is saying something), but it fits perfectly within the world of Bartleby.

And Bartleby's coworkers are their own kind of entertaining. Bartleby utilizes a stillness and understated comedy to really drive home the blandness of the records office it takes place in. A lot of the jokes are subtle (including one that riffs on said records office that makes me full-belly laugh every time). And Bartleby's coworkers riff off of Bartleby's awkwardness and each other's faults, like they themselves are perfect. The boss is a pushover, Ernest (Maury Chaykin) judges Rocky (Joe Piscopo) for his cynicism and womanizing ways, while being so incompetent it's a wonder he hasn't been fired. Office secretary Vivian (Glenne Headly) is looking for a way up (or out) and is intent on seducing her way there if she has to. Everyone has their flaws. And yet the one thing that unites them is their distaste for poor Bartleby. But as sad as it can be to watch them snicker about Bartleby's oddities, it's almost understandable. The film heightens the minor, daily annoyances of office work to such a ridiculous degree, that you too would be questioning why your weird coworker is obsessed with the vents.

'Bartleby' Has Fantastic Production Design