Sometimes there are characters that fans love to hate. On the other hand, there are characters that fans simply just hate (or highly dislike) in general. These characters are sometimes the lead character of the TV show. Even though they're the lead character, fans either can't stand them, prefer the other supporting characters, or don't even root for them.

RELATED: 10 TV Characters That Should Have Been Written Out of Their Shows Sooner

Characters such as Ted (Josh Radnor) from How I Met Your Motherand Meredith from Grey's Anatomymay be the show's lead characters, but they are the fans' least favorite characters. There is something about the following lead characters that make viewers dislike them and only watch the show for the other cast.

10 Ross Geller 'Friends'

Ross (David Schwimmer) had hilarious storylines on Friends from his three divorces to his failing love life in general. However, there were things that he has done that fans did not like.

RELATED: From Ross to Rachel: 'Friends' Characters Ranked By Intelligence

For instance, Reddit users had discussed many moments where Ross was a terrible person. Examples include Ross being against his son Ben playing with dolls and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) hiring a male nanny. They say that all these things collectively made Ross an unlikable character.

9 Rory Gilmore 'Gilmore Girls'

Image via Warner Bros.

Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Biedel) had one of the best mother-daughter relationships on TV. Lorelai often gushes about how amazing and perfect Rory is, but Reddit users disagree.

One Reddit user says that they do not like Rory as she is not the perfect person that everyone makes her out to be. A few examples include Rory cheating on her boyfriend Dean (Jared Padalecki) and treating people poorly in general. This made Rory insufferable as a lead character.

8 Serena van der Woodsen 'Gossip Girl'

Image via The CW

The anonymous gossip girl in Gossip Girl made everyone in the Upper East Side feel like a victim. However, some Reddit users believe that certain characters do not have the right to call themselves a victim. One of these characters is Serena (Blake Lively), one of the lead characters.

RELATED: 'Gossip Girl's' Most Doomed Romances, Ranked

Users say that Serena is a spoiled and entitled person who did not change at all throughout the series. For instance, she tried to take Blair's (Leighton Meester) spot at Yale even though it was Blair's lifelong dream. hooked up with her boyfriends, and sabotaged other people's relationships. Reddit users say that Serena did not have any character development.

7 Piper Chapman 'Orange Is the New Black'

One of the best dramedies in the 2010s, Orange Is The New Black began with Piper's (Taylor Schilling) story of getting sentenced to a woman's prison for a crime she committed 10 years prior. This accelerated several compelling storylines for the other main characters in the prison.

However, Reddit users say that Piper was their least favorite character. One Reddit user said that Orange is the New Black is better off as an ensemble show without Piper. To add on, they say that Piper drags every episode down in quality, and when she's in fewer scenes, it makes the episode better.

6 Alan Harper 'Two and a Half Men'

Image Via CBS

Alan Harper (Jon Cryer) became the only main character that stuck around after Charlie (Charlie Sheen) and Jake (Angus T. Jones) left the series. Despite this, Reddit users call Alan their least favorite Two and a Half Men character.

RELATED: 10 TV Comedies That Went Downhill After a Character Departure

Reddit users agreed that Alan is a whiny, self-entitled, and judgemental character, especially since he stayed longer at Charlie's house longer than he said he would. On top of that, One Reddit user says that Alan was a people-pleaser who only ended up getting into failed relationships, and relied on his brother Charlie.

5 Buffy Summers 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Buffy the Vampire Slayer had some great female vampires on TV. However, Reddit users named the show's lead character as their least favorite character, Buffy (Sarah Michelle Geller).

Many Reddit users noted that they didn't hate her character, but instead only found her the least interesting one out of the rest of the cast. They discussed how other characters in the core cast were their favorites, and Reddit user DrHalibutMD says Buffy is pretty bland compared to the rest of the cast.

4 Leslie Knope 'Parks and Recreation'

Parks and Recreation had a few wholesome characters on the show, but Reddit users named Leslie (Amy Poehler) their least favorite character. Some called her an unbearable character and didn't understand why she was well-liked, and others pointed out that she didn't always treat people the best way, always being dismissive of other people's ideas.

RELATED: 10 Most Rewatchable TV Comedies From the Last 20 Years

However, there were a few Reddit users like page0rz that say that they don't hate her character. Instead, they say that she was just their least favorite character because she didn't make them laugh like the others.

3 Meredith Grey 'Grey's Anatomy'

Image via IMDB

Grey's Anatomy had a lot of characters that had come and gone over the years, but the lead character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) stuck around for many seasons. Meredith had a fair share of emotional roller coaster storylines, but a few Reddit users say that Meredith was not their favorite character.

For instance, Reddit user Loves_me_tacos125 says that Meredith was always whiny and full of herself, trying to be a know-it-all. Other Reddit users say that Meredith was always outshined by the other cast members like Cristina (Sandra Oh).

2 Jessica Day 'New Girl'

Although Jess (Zooey Deschanel) was the lead character in New Girl, Reddit users prefer other characters over her. Even when Zooey Deschanel went on maternity leave and was replaced briefly by Megan Fox, some Reddit users say that it made the show better.

RELATED: 10 Best New Girl Guest Stars, Ranked

Other Reddit users say that Jess is their least favorite character simply because she isn't as funny as the rest of them. Some name other characters such as Winston (Lamorne Morris) as one of the best characters of the show.

1 Ted Mosby 'How I Met Your Mother'

Ted Mosby's journey to finding "the one" was the main driving storyline in How I Met Your Mother. However, there were times when Ted frustrated fans along the way of his journey to find his true love.

Reddit users agreed that Ted was their least favorite character. One Reddit user LaxSagacity says that Ted dates wonderful women, but it always seemed like he's always the problem. Another user awc9 said that while Ted was the lead character, they never rooted for him during the show.

NEXT: 8 TV Characters Who Went From Being the Worst To The Best